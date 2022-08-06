Entertainment

Reggae Legend Sanchez to Receive Icon Award

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News17 mins ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Sanchez Icon Award

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican music has never been short on ballads or balladeers. Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe, Delroy Wilson, Dennis Brown, Beres Hammond, Boris Gardiner and Sanchez are some of the acts who belong in that August group.

On August 6, the Jamaican government will honor Sanchez with an Icon Award for his outstanding career that began in the mid-1980s. He will be recognized during the Grand Gala marking Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Receiving a similar accolade will be ska legend Derrick Morgan.

Sanchez Icon AwardSanchez is a dancehall force who made his name with reggae interpretations of popular pop songs by Jermaine Jackson, Skeeter Davis, Tom Jones, Air Supply, among others. He has also recorded a number of well-received original and gospel songs.

Olivia “Babsy” Grange, Jamaica’s entertainment minister, lauded his long, fruitful career.

“Sanchez has a voice that is incomparable. He has remained on top of his game internationally and it is not surprising that he has excelled in both the secular and gospel arenas,” Grange said.

Here are some of the Sanchez songs dancehall fans have rocked to over the past 34 years.

Loneliness Leave me Alone (1988) — The hit song that got the Sanchez train rolling. A cover of Jermaine Jackson’s Lonelt Won’t Leave me Alone, produced by Winston Riley.

One in A Million You (1988) — The follow-up to Loneliness Leave me Alone was this cover of the Larry Graham soul ballad. A Penthouse Records production.

End of The World (1989) —  Sanchez goes country with a riveting take on the Skeeter Davis classic. Produced by Lloyd “King Jammy” James.

Sanchez End of The world

Amazing Grace (1990) — Sanchez has never been to afraid to talk about his church roots. This track, produced by Philip “Fatis” Burrell, had even the most hardcore dancehall fan shedding tears.

Sanchez Amazing Grace

I Can’t Wait (1991) Sanchez showed his writing chops on this yearning lovers rock single, produced by Bobby Digital.

Fall in Love (1992) The Tom Jones soul standard gets the Sanchez treatment. Produced by Patrick Roberts.

Sanchez Fall in Love Again

Wherever I Lay my Hat (1993) — Originally done by British singer Paul Young. Sanchez and Bobby Digital do it justice, reggae style.

Here I Am (1994) — The original by Air Supply was a big hit. Sanchez made it a dancehall monster on the Far East ‘riddim’.

Sanchez Here I am

Brown Eyed Girl (1994) — A cover of the Tevin Campbell R&B song, became another notch on the hit parade for Sanchez.

Never Dis di Man (1995) — Another original. Sanchez went deep into his soul for this one. Produced by Philip “Fatis” Burrell.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News17 mins ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Miami Broward Carnival 2017 - Results, One Island Band

Miami Broward Carnival 2017 – Results

October 15, 2017
‘Hookie’ makes major splash in Jamaica Carnival

‘Hookie’ makes major splash in Jamaica Carnival

April 20, 2018

Body Nation Dance Theatre, Inc. celebrate 20 Years Of Dance with special performance at United Nations

October 3, 2007
Gamble Online the Right Way With These Simple Tips

Gamble Online the Right Way With These Simple Tips

January 1, 2022
Back to top button