Tarrus Riley Turn The Heat Up A Notch, With Summer Anthem “Like That”

[NEW YORK] – Known for his evolutionary sound, Tarrus Riley is set to kick off the summer with his new single “ Like That”, produced by DJ Frass Records. The single, which was released April 2nd, garnered solid streaming numbers via Apple music and on Apple US itunes charts. It has been receiving airplay on various mainstream stations in the US and UK.

Tarrus Riley known for his impressive catalogue “Good Girl Gone Bad’, “Lion Paw”, soca track with Machel Montano “Memory”, classic single “She’s Royal” to his EDM hit with Major Lazer and Ellie Goulding “Powerful’, is no stranger to hits as well as experimental sounds. “Like That’, which is a fuse of dancehall and R&B flavour, has a groove, which will get females dancing and feeling beautiful at the same time.

Over the past few years, reggae and dancehall has been placed under scrutiny for the evolution of its sound for Tarrus, we need to enjoy the music, enjoy the sounds, don’t get caught up with labels.

In an interview with Pat Meschino for Daily Beast, Tarrus Riley stated “don’t watch the tempo,” he cautions, “because I like doing new things. People are concerned with names, labels, trap, rap, hip-hop, dancehall, I can’t bother with them things. I have always been doing different kinds of sounds and I will continue. Music is going through a change right now, people are blending and fusing, everybody wants to call it a name, but I just call it good music.”

“Like That” is another song highlighting Tarrus Riley ability to blend sounds and still keep his authenticity, while entertaining his wide demographic of fans. Currently set to headline Best of the Best Miami Music Fest 2021, Tarrus Riley is also gearing up for a few more releases later this year.