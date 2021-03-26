North America’s Largest Caribbean Music Fest, Best of The Best Returns Oct. 10th 2021

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The organizers of BEST OF THE BEST (BOTB), North America’s largest international music festival, have announced the official date for BOTB 2021. For one time and one time only, Best of the Best music festival will be held on Sunday October 10th, 2021.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Best of the Best producers have decided to move the annual music fest. In an effort to facilitate and accommodate many of their loyal concert goers. As the CDC begin to increase gatherings and open up arenas, Best of the Best organizers have received the approval to have their annual concert with a higher capacity On October 10th, 2021.

Fun-Filled Weekend

Known in the United States as the historical Columbus Weekend, Best of the Best is set to entertain and provide a fun-filled weekend. Kicking off the holiday weekend with the following events:

Friday, October 8 th – Pre-Party

– Pre-Party Saturday, October 9 th – Official Best of the Best pool party

– Official Best of the Best pool party Sunday, October 10th – Jabba’s annual ‘Jabba Strike Back – All Black Edition (After the music fest)

“Taking into consideration the safety of our patrons, the uncertainty of the workforce and the climate of the travel industry, we decided to push Best of the Best to October for this one time only. This will allow persons to plan travel. Hotels will feel more comfortable as the CDC guidelines are more conducive for our style of concert.”

Line-Up

On Sunday, October 10th 2021, BOTB, one of North America’s largest Caribbean music festivals will welcome Billboard charting star renowned for her showmanship, Spice (Cool It, Genie, Sheet). Plus, young Grammy Award winning reggae sensation Koffee (Toast, Raggamuffin, Rapture, Lock Down), legendary Tanya Stephens (These Streets, It’s a Pity, You Nuh Ready Fi This Yet) trailblazer Lady G (Breeze Off, Nuff Respect), popular soca artist and Bajan queen Alison Hinds (Roll It Gal, Faluma, Thundah), King of Dancing Ding Dong (Gweh, Watch Dem) and musical genius Tarrus Riley (Lighter, She’s Royal, EZ Nuh, Lion Paw) to the stage of the Bay Front Park in downtown Miami.

Recognized and honored in 2019 with a proclamation by the city of Miami. The one-of-a-kind music festival has each year welcomed diverse community of record-breaking crowds from all over the world. The music fest has become the perfect getaway for music aficionados who prefer to “experience” live Caribbean music.

Celebration of Caribbean Heritage

“It is a celebration of Caribbean heritage. It has been kind of downplayed because it has been doing well for so long. Best of the Best has earned its reputation based on the fact it’s in its 13th year. This particular festival also hasn’t had any negative incidents and we are very proud of that,” declared Retha Boone-Fye. Retha is the program officer and director of the county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board.

Tickets

Tickets purchased for BOTB 2020 edition of the festival are still valid. The tickets can be used for access to this years’ Best of the Best Music Fest. BOTB will be postponed until Sunday, October 10th, 2021.