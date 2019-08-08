Reggae Singer Robert Minott’s Single, “I Want You” is a Gold Mine Hit

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – While writing the song I Want You, singer Robert Minott thought it would be cool to use the beat to Genius of Love, a massive hit for the Tom Tom Club in 1981. Drummer Sly Dunbar, who played on Genius of Love, agreed.

After it was recorded, Minott said he got the thumbs-up from the legendary musician.

“Him sey, ‘Robert, yuh hit di gold mine’,” he recalled.

I Want You, which features a toast by Beenie Man, has been serviced to radio stations but will be officially released in August. Co-produced by Minott and Sly and Robbie, it hears the veteran vocalist also working with guitarist Danny Browne, and keyboardists Steven “Lenky” Marsden and Kirk Bennett.

Having lived in the United States for over 35 years, Minott has absorbed diverse sounds. His influences include the lovers rock of his uncle Sugar Minott and Dennis Brown to the roots-reggae of Bob Marley and Burning Spear to the soul of Marvin Gaye and The Whispers.

Most of his songs, like Splendid Woman and Rub A Dub Party are reggae, but he has dabbled in pop on tracks such as Playa Playa which he considers his most commercially-successful single.

The link with Dunbar, whose credits include albums by Peter Tosh, Black Uhuru, Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan, did not come overnight.

“I’ve known Sly now for over 20 years. I met him through Paul Beecher, a friend from Texas and we have been working together since,” said Minott.

I Want You was recorded in early 2018 at the One Pop Recording Studio in Kingston where Sly and Robbie (Shakespeare) do much of their work. Like Dunbar and Shakespeare, Marsden, Bennett and Browne are established musicians whose productions have made international music charts.

That made the I Want You session even easier for Minott who began his career in the mid-1980s.

While he is currently promoting I Want You, Minott is already planning its follow-up. A cover of Marley’s So Much Trouble.