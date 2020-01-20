Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center to Display Jamaican-American Artist Ya La’ford’s Exhibition

Ya La’ford: Vantage Point is the largest and only Monumental Installation in the World

POMPANO BEACH – Jamaican-American installation artist Ya La’ford will hold the opening of her exhibition, “Vantage Point” at the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center.

The upcoming community engagement with over 1000 Broward County School Students will be engaged by Ya La’ford January 31st, 2020 and the exhibition will be displayed until April 13th 2020.

Installation artist Ya La’ford is best known for her signature use of wall-to-wall recurring geometric patterns including her highly regarded infusion of hypnotizing LED luminaries, returns to South Florida’s Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center activating the exhibition space with a large-scale installation.

The creation debuts a multi-dimensional 8ft golden figure, along with towering geometric hieroglyphics laden columns relishing in abstract form, imagery and reflections of primordial moments of creation.

La’ford’s work finds serenity through interconnecting lines, which to her represents a metaphorical journey to communicate humanity’s unseen experiences echoed through diverse but shared accounts.

Through La’ford’s work, she finds interest in the role geometry plays in the physical experience and material worlds while the synchronicity of the universe is determined by certain mathematical constants which express themselves in the form of patterns and cycles in nature.

The Vantage Point’s selection of imposing geo-glyphs and golden sculpture invites viewers to envision a visual lexicon that draws on viewer’s preconceived ideas of identity, iconography, symbolism and cultural paradigms that inform our relationship to evolving world views.

The geometric installation, corresponds with the twin mural installation culminating from La’ford’s 1-year Pompano Beach arts residency.

The exhibition also includes several illustrative works on canvas, which La’ford relates to the realized and theoretical manifestations of visual compositions that provide viewers with an encounter of coded languages in geometric form.

La’ford’s survey of visual language delved into community interactions among the Collier Community resulting in organized geometric paths focusing on the realities of daily life from diverse vantage points.

Vantage Point interrogates themes affecting human interconnectivity through a visual experience aligned with reinterpreting geometric form and space through visual transitions from one age to a new era.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 50 W Atlantic Blvd. Pompano Beach.