Estelle Celebrates Caribbean Heritage & Black Music Month On Apple

[LONDON] – In Honor of Black Music Month and Caribbean Heritage Month, Grammy Award Winning Artist Estelle taps her Caribbean roots for a special edition of her Apple Music radio show.

On Friday June 17th, the hit show, aptly named ‘The Estelle Show’ is set to feature an all island mix of Reggae, Soca, Calyspso, Jab Jab, and Dancehall with some of the Caribbean’s top Djs.

The ‘American Boy’ singer has sought to connect to her Caribbean roots throughout her career. Her 2008 single ‘Come Over’ featuring Jamaican singer Sean Paul garnered international acclaim. In 2019, Estelle released a full reggae album, ‘Lover’s Rock’. Later that year, Estelle made history on the Essence Festival stage, bringing out legendary artists for the first ever Reggae performance in the show’s inception.

“I’m Grenadian and Sengalese, and I grew up in London. I was surrounded by Caribbean music my entire life. I’m celebrating the culture, but I’m also apart of it,” says Estelle.

Friday’s featured Djs are gearing up to have listeners waiving their flags! Kingpin of the legendary King Addies Family will represent Jamaica. Representing Trinidad will be Dj Gabsoul. In addition, representing Grenada will be Kevin Crown. Lastly, representing Barbados will be Dj Indian & Chris Gayle.

“The King Addies brand is celebrating their 40th year anniversary next year. I’m a part of the younger set. We’ve dominated the sound clash space for a long time, but it’s an honor for someone like Estelle to highlight us on a major platform,” says KingPin.

Catch the show live and on-demand Friday, June 17th – 7amEST/12pmGMT.