NEW YORK – Maricia RaMed and PRr A RaMed is a lioness on the rise, making strides as a trailblazer for female vocalists climbing to the top.

Maricia continues to experiment with genres ranging from pop, r&B and gospel to lovers rock, reggae and dancehall.

Through her music, she exemplifies a powerful woman well established in vocal ability and experience. Within her impressive catalog she has already released three major projects: Adoration, PRr 59, and Prosperity.

The songstress expressed her love for music from a young age and took the stage to sing for weddings, concerts, and churches.

In her hometown of Troja St. Catherine, Jamaica she attended Titchfield High and played an active role in their chorale brigade.

Maricia’s next leap was to attend The Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts, later co-founding the elite Therapy Band and graduating with a Bachelor’s in Music Education.

In 2014, upon migrating to the United States, Maricia met her current music mentor, producer, and manager PrR A RaMed and began to cultivate a new image, sound, and platform under his recording label RaMed Studios.

Together they have established a dynamic partnership, creating music with a universal appeal. To confirm their instant chemistry the vocalist took the stage name Maricia RaMed and PRr A RaMed to represent her newfound identity in music.

Musicians Whitney Houston, Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, and Tina Turner have made a collective impact on her music career.

She dutifully notes her manager PRr A RaMed as an influence in building a platform to display her talents on a large-scale.

In her single “Empress RaMed” from the album Prosperity Maricia RaMed’s lyrics dictate: “Wealth is my birthright, so I claim what’s mine”. It is clear that this Empress carries a message to share with the world.

Click here to listen to the soulful sounds of Maricia RaMed and tune into her latest project.