Regional Female Calypso Show is Back at Montserrat Carnival 2022

Karene Asche of Trinidad & Tobago performs at Montserrat Carnival 2022
Karene Asche

LITTLE BAY, Montserrat  – The region’s top female calypsonians are preparing to descend on Montserrat Carnival 2022 for the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition slated for Friday, December 30 at Festival Village, Little Bay.

There will be 10 women in the competition representing nine nations.

Defending champion, Karene Asche of Trinidad & Tobago will have to battle the reigning calypso monarch of her nation Terri Lyons to retain the crown.

Kenneth Silcott, Director of the Montserrat Arts Council said “We are looking forward to the regional female calypsonians visit to the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean. The Queen of Queens Competition brings together a vast pool of talent and experience from various Caribbean countries.”

Montserrat’s only female calypso monarch, Silvina “Khandie” Malone is the lone female in the upcoming national finals on Thursday, December 29, 2022. She will then move on to represent Montserrat the following night in the all-female show.

Other nations participating are Anguilla – Roxanne “Roxxy” Webster,  Antigua – Samantha “Sammie C” Tahir, Barbados – Chrystal Beckles-Holder, BVI – Joycelyn “Sistah Joyce” Searles, Dominica – Tasha “Tasha P” Peltier, and  St. Kitts – Karissia “Miss Independent” Willett.

Showtime is 8PM and the event will be available via MACTV on live.comeseetv.com for viewing overseas. The national radio station, ZJB, provides live coverage of the competition on zjbradio.com.

To learn more about Montserrat Carnival and the Queen of Queens Regional Female Calypso Competition, visit artscouncil.ms.

 

