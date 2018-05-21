Farm Up Jamaica’s Caribbean Farmers Market Joins Jerk Festival in D.C.

Washington, DC – This year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Washington, DC, will feature The Farm Up Jamaica Caribbean Farmers Market, offering some of the most sought-after Caribbean fruits and vegetables that wouldn’t normally be found in the United States.

Farm Up Jamaica Caribbean Farmers Market promises to bring a new element to the third staging of the festival which will be held on Sunday, June 10, 2018, on the Festival Lawn (Lot 6), at RFK Stadium.

The Caribbean Farmers Market will offer patrons items such as juicy jackfruits, ripe avocados, Jamaican Bananas, Jamaican Pineapples, Breadfruit and so much more. One hundred percent of net proceeds will go directly to developing continual support to farmers in Jamaica. “We are an organization that teaches people how to fish instead of giving them the fish,” says Neil Curtis, Executive Director of Farm Up Jamaica Ltd.

Farm Up Jamaica Ltd, is a non-profit Caribbean farmers market helping young farmers in Jamaica create a sustainable living through cultivation. The Farmers Market originally launched in 2017 at Roy Wilkins Park in Queens, NY., did exceptionally well and patrons have been requesting its return. Farm Up Jamaica has found a new home by becoming a part of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Family which will expand their reach to include Washington D.C., New York and Florida.

The annual event features vendors offering a variety of jerk delicacies, culinary demonstrations and contests, cultural presentations, contemporary entertainment on the Main Stage as well as a Kidz Zone.

Tickets can be purchased at Jerk Festival or at local authorized ticket outlets throughout The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. A special discount for military and students with I.D., is available online.

The 3rd Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival DC is presented by Jamaican Jerk Festival NY, LLC, in association with the Institute for Caribbean Studies with support from the Mayor’s Advisory Commission on Caribbean Community Affairs.

Sponsors are Grace Foods, Shoppers Food, VP Records, Giant Foods and Ablazin Radio.