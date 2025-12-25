Tough Christmas for Jamaicans After Hurricane Melissa

ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica – It’s a tough Christmas 2025 for thousands of Jamaicans. Hurricane Melissa, which struck the country on October 28, ensured gloom replaced cheer during the happiest time of the year.

Prophetess Heather White-Davis is one of the many volunteers who have worked tirelessly to restore some order in parishes destroyed by the Category 5 hurricane. It caused 45 deaths and left thousands homeless and without electricity.

A member of the Evangelism Family Life Ministries (EFLM), she was still leading the recovery effort in St. Elizabeth parish days before Christmas. Located in southern Jamaica, St. Elizabeth suffered the most damage from Melissa. The situation there remains dire.

“There are a few homes that some persons have replaced blown-off zinc on their houses, but whenever it rains because of the damage done, it pours inside so they have to set containers to catch water and that’s about five percent of the populace,” White-Davis told South Florida Caribbean News. “Others are still using tarpaulins as covering, others have received assistance to replace their roofs, but the majority are still laying there in ruins.”

Her seven-member team has provided essential items to affected districts throughout St. Elizabeth. These include non-perishable food, toiletries, and water. Most of the supplies were donated by the EFLM’s branches in Brooklyn and Queens, New York.

As Christmas Day approaches, despair hangs over most of the communities.

“The general mood of the people is, when are they going to receive some assistance from the government or anyone? The children seem somewhat isolated or confused; for one, there’s still no light, they have lost clothing and personal belongings, some can’t go back to school because parents lost everything,” said White-Davis. “The younger folks are just moving with the flow, playing dominoes or cards on the corner or at a rum bar.”

Adding to those woes has been the destruction of several churches, a place of solace for many people in St. Elizabeth, long considered Jamaica’s bread basket because of its vast farmlands.

For Heather White-Davis, helping the vanquished in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa is a spiritual calling. A former promoter of dancehall events, she became a Christian 11 years ago and has been an ordained minister since 2020.