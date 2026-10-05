Jamaica Rises in Global Tourism Index

Jamaica posts the Americas’ largest gain in the 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, climbing four places to No. 78.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica climbed four places to No. 78 among 110 economies in the World Economic Forum’s 2026 Travel & Tourism Development Index, strengthening its position in global tourism competitiveness. The index was produced in collaboration with Zurich Insurance Group.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett welcomed the ranking during the Tourism Awareness Week AI Youth Forum at Sandals Dunn’s River. He said the gain reflects Jamaica’s efforts to improve the tourism sector’s competitiveness, resilience and sustainability.

Global Tourism Index

“Moving from No. 82 to No. 78 is not just four places — it is validation. For 10 years, I have watched this index: No. 76 in 2015, No. 69 in 2017 — our best — No. 76 in 2019, No. 82 in 2024, now No. 78 in 2026. The old index measured what we built — airports and hotel rooms. The new Beyond Tourism index measures what we survived — people, resilience and retention. Jamaica built that,” Bartlett said.

Jamaica recorded the largest ranking improvement in the Americas and was the region’s only economy to climb four places. Its score rose 2.3% from the 2024 edition, placing the country two spots above its 2019 ranking.

“This movement in the global competitiveness rankings is an important indicator that Jamaica is moving in the right direction,” Bartlett said. “To rise four places in a highly competitive global tourism environment demonstrates that the investments we are making in our people, infrastructure, visitor experience, connectivity, resilience and destination development are producing measurable progress.”

Jamaica’s Tourism Strategy

Bartlett said Jamaica’s tourism strategy focuses not only on attracting more visitors but also on keeping the destination competitive, resilient and relevant in a rapidly changing global market.

“Tourism competitiveness today is about much more than sun, sea and sand,” Bartlett said. “It is about the quality of our human capital, the strength of our infrastructure, our ability to innovate, our digital readiness, sustainability, connectivity and the overall value proposition that we offer to visitors.”

Workforce Development

The gain comes as Jamaica advances its Tourism 3.0 framework, which emphasizes innovation, workforce development, resilience, sustainability and stronger links between tourism and the broader Jamaican economy.

The Travel & Tourism Development Index measures conditions that support sustainable and resilient tourism, including infrastructure, connectivity, digital readiness, safety and security, and natural and cultural resources. It does not measure visitor arrivals or tourism revenue.

The Tourism Ministry said it will continue using international competitiveness benchmarks to shape policy. Moreover, this will help improve destination management and guide investment.

The Tourism Action Club Youth Forum drew 250 high school students from across Jamaica to examine how artificial intelligence and digital technologies are reshaping tourism. The event, part of Tourism Awareness Week, carried the theme “AI and Digital Technologies: The Power of Curiosity.”