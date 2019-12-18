Top Travel Agents Recognized By Jamaica Tourist Board at One Love Affair Gala

By December 17, 2019 0 Comments Read More →

Top Travel Agents Recognized By Jamaica Tourist Board at Annual One Love Affair Gala

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White (left) and Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett (4th right) pose with 2019 top booker Lindsey Johnson. Others sharing the occasion (L-R): JTB’s Business Development Officer, Sean Pierre-Webster; Miss Universe Jamaica Iana Tickle Garcia; Scott Johnson, Lindsey’s husband and Deputy Directors of Tourism, Camile Glenister & Donnie Dawson

MONTEGO BAY, JamaicaThe Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for the eighth consecutive year rewarded its top selling Jamaica Travel Specialists with a three-night getaway at Hyatt Ziva.

The getaway which included tours, world-class dining and shopping, culminated with the “One Love Affair” gala held at Half Moon Conference Centre.

The gala recognized the top 50 performing agents from across the United States, Canada and Top 5 from the United Kingdom.

Lindsey Johnson of Tropics Travel Agency in Kentucky, who emerged the top booker this year, was presented with her special award by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. She booked a total of 23,462 room nights.

Top booker Lindsey Johnson and husband Scott celebrating at Half Moon Conference Centre

Rounding out the top five Travel Agents:
  • Anthony Tucker of All Inclusive Outlet in Kentucky
  • Michelle Wiseman of Toms Tours in Michigan
  • Donna Daniels of Fox Travel American Express in Texas
  • Matt Brelsford of BlueSun Vacations in Arkansas

The top agents booked a total of 174,837 room nights, collectively for the year.

Jamaica’s A One Love Rewards Program serves as a dedicated training platform for the travel agent community to become certified experts on the destination.

The program guides agents through vibrant, picturesque online pages that provide insider knowledge about the island. It also takes the travel agent community into the heart of the destination showcasing the island’s rich history.

In addition to learning about the island, travel agents earn valuable rewards points when they record their bookings at One Love Rewards.

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, Director of Tourism Donovan White & Deputy Director of Tourism Donnie Dawson pose for a group photo with the top travel specialists

