Top Travel Agents Recognized By Jamaica Tourist Board at One Love Affair Gala

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for the eighth consecutive year rewarded its top selling Jamaica Travel Specialists with a three-night getaway at Hyatt Ziva.

The getaway which included tours, world-class dining and shopping, culminated with the “One Love Affair” gala held at Half Moon Conference Centre.

The gala recognized the top 50 performing agents from across the United States, Canada and Top 5 from the United Kingdom.

Lindsey Johnson of Tropics Travel Agency in Kentucky, who emerged the top booker this year, was presented with her special award by Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. She booked a total of 23,462 room nights.

Rounding out the top five Travel Agents:

Anthony Tucker of All Inclusive Outlet in Kentucky

Michelle Wiseman of Toms Tours in Michigan

Donna Daniels of Fox Travel American Express in Texas

Matt Brelsford of BlueSun Vacations in Arkansas

The top agents booked a total of 174,837 room nights, collectively for the year.

Jamaica’s A One Love Rewards Program serves as a dedicated training platform for the travel agent community to become certified experts on the destination.

The program guides agents through vibrant, picturesque online pages that provide insider knowledge about the island. It also takes the travel agent community into the heart of the destination showcasing the island’s rich history.

In addition to learning about the island, travel agents earn valuable rewards points when they record their bookings at One Love Rewards.