Top Hotels in Curaçao for an Unforgettable Stay

WILLEMSTAD – Following a record-breaking 2024, the Dutch Caribbean Island of Curaçao is ready to usher in a new year with continued efforts that thoughtfully expand and improve current offerings. In an era of growth, the island welcomed 213,360 North American arrivals in 2024, an impressive 23% increase over 2023.

Curaçao is preparing for 2025 with new options for travelers. They want to keep the real island experience while attracting more visitors.

Set Your Course With New Airlift Options

Getting to Curaçao has never been easier with new non-stop service from major U.S. airports. The latest addition to the flight schedule is Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL). It now has four weekly, non-stop flights with Azul Airlines.

Additionally, in November the island welcomed an increase from a weekly flight to daily service on Delta Airlines from Atlanta (ATL).

These new flights add to the non-stop options from JFK, EWR, CLT, and MIA airports. They also include flights from Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL) in Canada. This gives visitors more ways than ever to reach Curaçao.

Discover Your Perfect Stay

The new Art Hotel Curaçao will open in early 2025. It will blend luxury and culture in the trendy Pietermaai district. This adult-only boutique hotel has 30 rooms. It is a partnership between local artist Cas Aalbers and the famous design studio Piet Boon.

Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino is tapping into the adults-only market with a brand-new Preferred Club, Il Mare with access exclusively for guests staying in the Preferred Club Mare Beachfront Bungalow and Preferred Club Mare Premium Beachfront Bungalow room categories.

The club includes butler service and amenities like an infinity pool, a decadent Mediterranean restaurant and chic pool bar. Dedicated programming includes Papiamentu language lessons, Sip and Paint events and more.

Guests will also have complete access to everything at Dreams Curaçao and Zoëtry Curaçao Resort & Spa next door.

Additional island hotels also continue to improve upon their world-class infrastructure, design and product offerings.

Recent enhancements include the historic Avila Beach Hotel renovating their sought-after oceanfront rooms, Baoase Luxury Resort unveiling luxe re-designed accommodations, an expansion to Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort’s Salty Iguana Ocean Grill, and property and retail expansions at Elements Hotel & Shops Curaçao and Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort.

Preservation at the Forefront

Beyond renovations and re-designs, island hoteliers and partners remain committed to preserving Curaçao’s natural and cultural heritage.

The Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort has announced a new partnership with the Reef Renewal Foundation to become a hub for a thriving coral nursery and educational marine initiatives.

At Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort art plays a central role in celebrating the local community and the hotel has teamed up with renowned Curaçaoan artist Francis Sling, who will open a retail space at the nearby UNESCO World Heritage Site, Rif Fort, and create a mural within the historic structure.

Hòfi Mango, a former plantation, turned historic park dotted with thousands of mango trees, hiking trails, knockout views, and the impressive “Hand of God” artwork is partnering with the Sandals Foundation to create a Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden at the park.

Once this $50,000 initiative is complete the immersive experience in nature will transform a section of the park into a vibrant sanctuary, dedicated to promoting environmental education and supporting local ecosystems.

Changes entail rehabilitation to a dedicated area, installation of native plants, a sustainable irrigation system, and a specially designed layout to attract butterflies and hummingbirds.