Jamaica Pursues Wellness Focused Tourism Initiative, Discover Jamaica By Bike

Discover Jamaica By Bike Offers Visitors New Route to Experience Destination’s Allure

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As the sun rises on the morning of October 2, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White and members of the Jamaica Cycling Association will crank up the RPMs as they partake in the first leg of Discover Jamaica by Bike.

A local event, this will serve as a pilot for a consumer cycling experience that will debut in spring 2021.

The ride, which begins in Port Antonio and concludes in Kingston on October 5, will lay the groundwork for a new tourism initiative rooted in active travel and the development of outdoor programs that will allow visitors to embrace the island’s natural beauty while enabling physical distancing.

“Jamaica has always prided herself on delivering a tourism product that is ideally suited to deliver what visitors desire,” said Director White. “Discover Jamaica By Bike continues that legacy as it taps into our collective renewed focus on health and wellness coupled with safe, physically-distanced activities. We know that cycling has become a fitness activity of choice for many through this pandemic, and we are confident that development of a bookable experience around this itinerary will drive continued interest in the destination through a new lens.”

Discover Jamaica by Bike will kick-off with a press conference at Goblin Hill on Thursday, October 1.

Officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Ministry of Tourism will be on hand to share details about the event as well as possible marketing efforts to promote it to international attendees.

From October 2 – 5, participants will trek along the Resilient Corridors through Port Antonio, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Negril, South Coast to Kingston, with the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel being the final stop.

Key elements from the October itinerary will be the basis for a consumer-facing itinerary that will showcase different components of the destination with a number of partners along the route.

Biking enthusiasts will experience firsthand the rolling hills, beaches and many towns along the way that make Jamaica such a unique destination.