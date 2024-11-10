The JMF Riddim Revolutionizes the Caribbean Music Scene

NEW YORK – The JMF Riddim (Jamerican Mafia Project), a thrilling new venture by Shinealous Records, is making a notable impact on Caribbean music by bringing back the tradition of original riddim juggling to the center stage of the Dancehall scene. In a time when remakes are popular, the JMF Riddim highlights new talent and real sounds. These sounds appeal to both old-school and new listeners.

This stellar project, which showcases the production of DJ Baby Ace and Roe Summerz, features four smash singles. Each is complemented by stunning visuals. Edley Shine is leading the way. He is the creative owner of Shinealous Records. His catchy song and video “GR8NESS” are gaining many streams and views quickly.

Honorebel: “What You Drinking”

Adding to the buzz is Honorebel’s hit single “What You Drinking”, which serves as the flagship track from his anticipated album “Energy Surge.” This work has received praise as one of the best reggae albums of 2024. It was also considered for a Grammy nomination.

DON YUTE: NEXT DEGREE

The JMF Riddim showcases the talents of DON YUTE, a legendary figure from Jamaica. His moody in-studio video has made him a key part of the Dancehall community again.

TAE’JA Rose: “Lost Ways”

Additionally, emerging artist TAE’JA Rose is making strides with her track “Lost Ways”, now featured on multiple streaming service playlists, and her accompanying video positions her as a promising artist to watch.

In a competitive marketplace, the JMF Riddim stands out as a powerful project that is not to be overlooked. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Shinealous Records team, supported by Symphonic Distribution, global attention and accolades for this project are imminent.

The JMF Riddim is more than Caribbean music. It celebrates culture, creativity, and the lively energy of Caribbean rhythms. It’s only GR8NESS.

Born Jamerican 30th Anniversary

Edley Shine is celebrating his solo career, new music, and business ventures. His music legacy also includes GR8NESS. This year, the former Born Jamerican is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the debut, breakthrough album, “Kids From Foreign” — produced by the late, great Chucky Thompson. Proud of his musical history, journey and growth, Edley Shine eyes the JMF Riddim as an ideal body of work to appeal to multiple generations of music lovers.