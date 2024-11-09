Auditions for Dancehall Week’s ‘Rep Yuh Parish’ Competition Extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dancers and disc jockeys/ sound system selectors from all over Jamaica are being encouraged to enter the exciting Rep Yuh Parish competition for a chance to win up to JA$1,500,000 in cash and prizes.

To ensure that all talents get a chance, the auditions have been extended to November 29, 2024. Talisa Taylor, the Project Manager for Dancehall Week, said the competition helps undiscovered talents show their skills.

“Jamaica has a wealth of talent, and oftentimes, these talents are overlooked simply because they do not have the platform. We want to be able to create a platform for them to be able to make a name for themselves. I implore people who are extremely talented in the area of dance; whether individually or in a group, or those who are selectors to showcase their best effort. This is an opportunity for you to make a name for yourself, and represent not just your parish, but Jamaica,” Taylor said.

Rep Yuh Parish Competition Video Submission

Applicants may submit a clean, one minute video along with their name, age, parish being represented, and TikTok handle to [email protected] by the deadline. The videos will be uploaded to Dancehall Week’s official TikTok page upon submission. The videos with the most interaction will be announced as semi-finalists on November 30.

Those who advance to the semi-final round will compete in Kingston on December 14. Finalists will compete on March 1, 2025 at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre during Dancehall Week.

The best individual dancer will receive JA$500,000, while the best dance group and best sound system selector/ DJ will also walk away with JA$500,000, respectively.

Adding that entries have already been received, Talisa Taylor reiterated that organisers extended the audition deadline to accommodate more contestants.

The Project Manager said this competition will include more Jamaicans in the Dancehall Week celebrations. This will help create a sense of inclusivity.

“We had a sound system clash in the very first staging of Dancehall Week, earlier this year and we realised that we were showcasing talents that were already established within the Dancehall industry. We wanted to give other persons, who have not made a name for themselves, the opportunity to be able to shine and showcase their craft. In addition, during the very first staging of Dancehall Week, there was a lot of emphasis on Kingston, so, we decided that this was a great way to reach out to talents from all parishes,” Taylor said.

Dancehall Week will take place from February 23 to March 2, 2025. It is part of the Reggae Month celebrations. This event will entertain, educate, and inspire both new and longtime fans of dancehall culture.