New Music for Some Romance, Reggae Loves Romance Vol. 2

MIAMI – The romantic sounds of Jamaica come to life with “Reggae Loves Romance Vol.2” out Friday, May 11th .

The compilation represents the finest reggae music made for true lovers. This album is the fourth in the Reggae Loves series which also included Reggae Loves Africa, released in 2014; Reggae Loves Jah in 2015 and Reggae Loves Romance in 2016.

Executive producer, Eisaku ‘Selector A’ Yamaguchi wanted to focus on love in its purest form with this album. To represent that, powerful love ballads “There For You” by Beres Hammond, “Superman” by Tarrus Riley, “If I Gave You My Heart” by Maxi Priest, “Forever” Sanchez and “Perfect Love Song” by Morgan Heritage” are included. Also on the album are romance staples “Show Love” by Jah Cure”, “I See It In You” by Freddie McGregor and “Love Crazy” by Jamelody. To appeal to the younger demo, Christopher Martin’s “Helpless” and Romain Virgo’s “Soul Provider” round out the album.

In drawing inspiration with putting together the album, Selector A credits Bob Marley as inspiration. “While most people associate Marley’s music with hard-hitting cultural songs that deal with social issues, equal rights and justice, his powerful love songs like ‘No Woman No Cry,’ ‘Baby We’ve Got a Date,’ ‘Guava Jelly,’ ‘Is This Love,’ ‘Stir It Up,’ ‘Turn Your Lights Down Low,’ ‘Could You Be Loved’ and ‘Satisfy My Soul’ are alluring. When Marley sings ‘I’ll push the wood, then I’ll blaze your fire,’ or ‘I wanna love you and treat you right,’ these are seductive ballads that are right up there with the best of the best,” he stated.

Reggae Loves Romance Vol. 2 Play List

1- Tarrus Riley – Superman

2- Tony Curtis – For Your Love

3- Da’Ville – I’m In Love With You

4- Beres Hammond – There For You

5- Freddie McGregor – I see It In You

6- Christopher Martin – Helpless

7- Maxi Priest – If I Gave My Heart To You

8- Gyptian – You Never Know

9- Jamelody – Love Crazy

10- Sanchez – Forever

11- Romain Virgo – Soul Provider

12- Jah Cure – Show Love

13- Morgan Heritage – Perfect Love Song