Contenders for 2024 Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Vybz Kartel, who was released from prison in July, has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. His Party With Me is one of five albums in that category, announced on November 8 by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS).

Take It Easy by Collie Buddz, Never Gets Late Here by Shenseea, Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe), Various Artists and Evolution by The Wailers are also nominated.

The soundtrack for the Marley biopic is a strong favorite to win the award. However, many people feel that 48-year-old Vybz Kartel has a good chance. He is currently promoting his Freedom Street concert. This concert is set for December 31 at the National Stadium in Kingston.

Freedom Street Concert

The event will celebrate his release from the General Penitentiary in Jamaica’s capital. He served 13 years for felony murder. In July, Jamaica’s Court of Appeal ruled against retrying Kartel and his three co-accused for the 2011 death of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

He was released four months after the Privy Council in the United Kingdom overturned their 2014 murder conviction. They ordered the Court of Appeal to decide if they should be retried.

The Privy Council panel agreed that juror misconduct led to their decision. They dropped the murder charges against Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, Andre St. John, and Kahira Jones.

Since his release from prison, Kartel has made several high-profile appearances in Jamaica. His purchase of a Porsche in New Kingston, the country’s main financial district, resulted in a traffic snarl.

Bob Marley One Love Soundtrack

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) includes classic songs by the reggae legend. Modern artists cover these songs. Some of them include Skip Marley, who is his grandson, Nigerian singer Wizkid, and country singer Kacey Musgraves.

The Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.