Leo Gilling: A letter to Mr. Adidja “Vybz Kartel” Palmer

Good day, Mr. “Vybz Kartel” Palmer.

I was one of many who advocated for your release. I defended your release from imprisonment, even at the cost of losing friendships. I must admit that I didn’t follow the original trial. Still, over the past couple of years, I have thoroughly reviewed the events of your 2014 trial, the appellate processes, and the Privy Council’s decision in May 2014.

From a legal standpoint, I believed it was time for the government to release you from prison. Your appeal case, in my opinion, exemplifies what should happen when injustice is done to anyone, regardless of their ability to defend themselves against prosecution. Your attorneys were persistent, resilient, and convinced that an injustice had occurred. If you hadn’t had the financial support to fight your case for 13 years, let’s face it: you would still be an inmate today, and no one would know that you were wronged. Not many people have that opportunity, but you seized it. Kudos to you.

Currently, you are a free man, although not everyone acknowledges it. Legally, you are free. Your situation provides hope to others who seek a fair trial, whether guilty or innocent. It is a trial that adheres to the rule of law and the principles of justice. Your case has shed light on the operations of law enforcement, the court system, and corrections in Jamaica. Your release has prompted a reevaluation of the justice served initially, providing some assurance to others who are unjustly incarcerated, on trial, or in the process of appeal.

However, your release has also provoked irritation among those who believe that you do not deserve freedom. They still view you as the individual who committed a crime and evaded accountability. Changing their perceptions may prove challenging, but you can influence their reactions to some extent.

Recommendations for Vybez Kartel

To regain trust within society, a recently released inmate can take the following measures:

Demonstrate rehabilitation by participating in activities that reflect personal growth, maturity, and development, such as pursuing education, vocational training, or therapy. Engage in community service, volunteer work, or support groups to illustrate a commitment to making positive contributions.

Be transparent about past mistakes and efforts to change, and take accountability for actions. Maintain a law-abiding lifestyle and show empathy and respect for others.

Utilize your talents in writing, singing, or entertaining. Establish stability and exhibit responsibility and commitment to reintegrating into society. Expand your network of supportive individuals and seek mentors, counselors, or community leaders who can aid in your progress.

Additionally, consider engaging in advocacy work related to criminal justice reform or rehabilitation to demonstrate a dedication to positive change. Consistently strive for self-improvement and show a commitment to personal development.

In a recent interview, you mentioned that “you are not responsible for raising anyone’s children.” I understand and agree with that statement. Nonetheless, implementing these measures makes it possible to break down some barriers and restore societal trust. As the saying goes, it’s not only about our true nature but largely about how others perceive us.

Regards,

Leo Gilling, PhD(c)

“A Criminologist, Philanthropist, and Journalist working to advance the development and build capacity of the Caribbean people.”