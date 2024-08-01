The Emancipation of Vybz Kartel: Justice Served?

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Emancipation Day in Jamaica came one day early for Vybz Kartel and his three co-accused who were released here July 31, after the country’s Court of Appeal ruled against retrying them for the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

The decision was made by a panel of three judges — Justices Marva McDonald-Bishop, Paulette Williams and David Fraser. It sparked widespread celebration outside the Court of Appeal.

The gangly Kartel walked out of the General Penitentiary late afternoon, shortly after the ruling was announced.

His release comes four months after the Privy Council in the United Kingdom quashed their 2014 murder conviction, and ordered Jamaica’s Court of Appeal to decide whether they should be retried for Williams’ death.

Privy Council Decision

The Privy Council panel unanimously ruled that juror misconduct drove their decision to drop murder charges against Vybz Kartel (real name Adidja Palmer), Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, Andre St. John and Kahira Jones.

In February, the British law lords considered arguments by the appellant’s lawyers that trial judge Lennox Campbell should not have allowed telecommunication evidence, which was obtained in a manner that allegedly breached Palmer’s constitutional rights to privacy, into the trial.

They also cited Campbell’s decision not to terminate a juror accused of attempting to bribe fellow jurors to return a not guilty verdict, as part of their argument to drop the charges.

In March, 2023, the juror was sentenced to nine months in prison for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Isaiah Laing is promoter of Sting, the annual dancehall show where Vybz Kartel came to prominence in 2008. He is not surprised that the flamboyant artist and his co-defendants are free.

“Once the Privy Council sent it back to Jamaica, we knew it was up in the air. Then I heard Bert Samuels (Campbell’s former lawyer) talk last night, and I knew it was a foregone conclusion. When they tampered with the jury, the case should have been thrown out,” said Laing, a former police officer.

Vybz Kartel aka World Boss

Also known as World Boss, the 48 year-old Vybz Kartel is known for songs such as Clarks and Without Money. He has a cult-like following in Jamaica, with many of his fans bleaching their skin and sport multiple tattoos as homage to him.

Vybz Kartel was given a life sentence 10 years ago for the murder of Williams, whose body was never found. He would be eligible for parole after 35 years.

His co-accused were also handed life sentences. Shawn Storm and Jones would be eligible for parole after serving 25 years, while St. John would be eligible after serving 15 years.

August 1 is Emancipation Day in Jamaica. On that date in 1838, slaves in the then British colony were granted freedom.