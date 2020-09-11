Colombian Pop Group Alkilados Teams Up with Reggae Star Ky-Mani Marley

MIAMI – Popular Pop group ALKILADOS joins reggae star KY-MANI MARLEY, on their upcoming track “BESOS DE LIMÓN,” a song that undoubtedly will become one of the most important collaborations of the Colombian group in their musical career.

“BESOS DE LIMÓN” previously came to fruition when the band was on tour in Miami. CARLOS ARIEL PERALTA, better known in the industry as MAFFIO, contacted them to propose that they work together. “It was very exciting for us to know that this renowned Dominican producer wanted to work on a song with ALKILADOS. We immediately answered yes and the next day we went to his studio.” -JUANITO ALKILADOS

To their surprise KY-MANI MARLEY, eldest son of reggae legend BOB MARLEY, also came to this studio. The collaboration they once dreamed of became a reality, and together they co-wrote and sang “BESOS DE LIMÓN” together.

“When we were already in the studio with MAFFIO he began to play the piano with his own particular way of doing it, then KY-MANI arrived and we could not believe it.” -LUCHO ALKILADOS

For ALKILADOS, working with one of the most important reggae legends today represents a great milestone in their musical career that has always been influenced by this genre.

“BESOS DE LIMÓN” is a song that, together with maestro MARLEY, has us full of joy and we hope they vibrate and enjoy it as much as we do.” -JUANITO AND LUCHO ALKILADOS

The musical magic took place at the famed CIRCLE HOUSE studio located in Miami. Owned by INNER CIRCLE, one of the most emblematic reggae bands in the world, the studio boasts more than 40 years producing music for some of the biggest names in the industry such as Pharrell Williams and Lauryn Hill.

Due to the current state and various restrictions of the world, each artist separately recorded their part for the forthcoming “BESOS DE LIMÓN,” video; however, the results is a very special audiovisual piece that perfectly pairs the visual synthesis technique to create a work of art.

Admittedly “BESOS DE LIMÓN” available September 18th, 2020 on all streaming platforms and digital outlets via ONErpm, is for ALKILADOS one of their most important musical collaborations, connecting the band again with the sounds that inspired them since their inception.