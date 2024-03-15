by Howard Campbell

London, England – The United Kingdom’s Privy Council quashed the 2014 murder conviction of dancehall star Vybz Kartel and three co-defendants here on March 14, ordering Jamaica’s Court of Appeal to decide whether they get a retrial for the 2011 death of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

A four-member Privy Council panel unanimously ruled that juror misconduct drove their decision to drop the murder charges against Vybz Kartel (real name Adidja Palmer, Shawn “Shawn Storm” Campbell, Andre St. John and Kahira Jones.

In February, the British law lords considered arguments by the appellant’s lawyers that trial judge Lennox Campbell should not have allowed telecommunication evidence, which was obtained in a manner that allegedly breached Palmer’s constitutional rights to privacy, into the trial.

They also cited Campbell’s decision not to terminate a juror accused of attempting to bribe fellow jurors to return a not guilty verdict, as part of their argument to drop the charges.

In March, 2023, the juror was sentenced to nine months in prison for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Also known as World Boss, the 48 year-old Vybz Kartel is known for songs such as Clarks and Without Money. He has a cult-like following in Jamaica, with many of his fans bleaching their skin and sport multiple tattoos as homage to him.

He was given a life sentence 10 years ago for the murder of Williams, whose body was never found. He would be eligible for parole after 35 years.

His co-accused were also handed life sentences. Shawn Storm and Jones would be eligible for parole after serving 25 years, while St. John would be eligible after serving 15 years.

The ruling triggered celebrations throughout the Gaza section of Waterford, a community in Portmore, a sprawling housing development on the outskirts of Kingston, where Vybz Kartel spent his early years.

One woman, who said her mother was a close friend of Vybz Kartel, was ecstatic.

“God a God! God a God!” she screamed. “Him is a good man, him do a lot fi wi. God is good all di time!”