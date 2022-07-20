Classical Guitarist Amos Coulanges to Perform at Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Hub

[MIAMI] — Experience one of the most revered classical guitar musicians of the culture, film composer, maestro and award-winning Amos Coulanges along with international songstress Kecita Chenard and Cecilia Maldonado who will be performing on Saturday, July 23rd at 5:00 pm at the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Hub at 3472 Northeast 5th Avenue #Unit 8 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334 with a special screening of the critically acclaimed and award-winning short film, inspired by true events, The Sweetest Girl

Coulanges Early Years

Coulanges was born in Haïti (Port Au Prince, 1954). He was awarded the First Prize in the 7th Carrefour Mondial de la Guitare by Leo Brouwer, in Martinique. Coulanges also composes works for guitar and flute, mixed voices choir and film soundtracks. His music takes inspiration from Haïti and its heritage, as well as various cultural influences. Seen by 20 million viewers Coulanges has composed for The Middle Passage Composer (2000). Also other films such as Biguine Composer (2004) · (2000) · The Man on the Shore (1993) ·

The Sweetest Girl

Winner of Best Short Film (Urban Film Festival, New Jersey Film Award) Best Picture (South Florida International Film Festival) Best Original Story – New York International Film Awards, critics have called, The Sweetest Girl “A True Story, From The Heart Of Haiti”. The film features Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers. Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is at the helm as the director.

The plot, written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com) follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed. “The Sweetest Girl” is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.