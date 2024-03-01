Protoje Pays Homage To Bob Marley On “Legend Legend”

Protoje is regarded as one of reggae music’s most influential artists and often blends hip hop, soul and jazz into his native Jamaican sounds of reggae and dancehall. Here, he pays homage to the great Bob Marley on this reggae track “Legend Legend“, following the musical icon’s birthday and the premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love movie. This single follows his most recent hit song “30 Million,” and is produced by the UK production duo The FaNaTIX (Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, Koffee, Popcaan).

“When I was writing this song you know I was just vibing and improvising, and when I said ‘Legend Legend’ I thought of Bob Marley’s compilation and the idea just came to be creative and use his album and song title names to write the lyrics. My dad (calypso king Mike Ollivierre) when I was younger did the same with one of his inspirations Sparrow, a big calypso star. He used all of his song titles to write a song, and I always thought it was a good concept to pay homage to someone you respect.” – Protoje

The Grammy-nominated artist has previously been featured in Rolling Stone, The Fader and Vogue, and has appeared on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.