TD Bank Supports South Florida’s Youth at Miami Jr Carnival
Culturally enriching event serves as a beacon of inclusion and a teaching moment to non-Caribbean children of diverse backgrounds
LAUDERHILL – The highly anticipated Miami Jr Carnival will take place on September 30, 2023, at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida (3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL, 33311). Powered by the Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival, the event, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will highlight the beauty of Caribbean culture, featuring a Junior Pan Competition, Junior Calypso Competition, and parade of 15 masquerade bands.
From American marching bands to rhythmic African-Afro beats and Tassa Drumming native to the Caribbean, attendees can expect an infusion of diverse cultural elements.
Phyl’s Academy Preparatory School will sponsor the performance by Island Heat Band. TD Bank is the Title Sponsor. Miami Carnival continues to be a staple youth arts enrichment experience for the community.
Preserving Carnival Culture Among the Youth
“Carnival is an integral part of Caribbean heritage,” said Tricia Baptiste, Junior Carnival Manager, “With Junior Carnival, we are helping to preserve the Carnival culture for future generations.”
All Visitors Are Welcome
“For decades, the Carnival celebrations at Central Broward Regional Park have given our Caribbean Community a platform to showcase their vibrant culture! Carnival celebrations bring in visitors from all over the world, and we love hosting them in our diverse and welcoming community”, Stacy Ritter -President/CEO of Visit Lauderdale.
Notable hosts Gillan Smart and Mike Andrew will act as the event’s emcees. Various activities will be available for individuals of all ages, including a Kids Zone with fun games, face painting, and photo booths to capture the day’s memories.
Instilling Caribbean Culture
Wilfred Armstrong, Bandleader and founder of D’Junction Mas Jr., one of the bands participating in the event, is no stranger to carnival culture. “As a native of Grenada, I have been involved in Carnival for over 15 years,” said Armstrong. His daughter, Amaiya, has followed in her father’s footsteps by participating in the band, which attests to Armstrong’s outstanding efforts to instill the importance of Caribbean culture. “I love to see kids participate in Caribbean culture and hopefully inspire them to eventually own a band or get involved in a different way.”
Proud Sponsor
“TD Bank is excited to be a proud sponsor of Miami Broward Junior Carnival 2023. It is an honor to serve the Caribbean community as this organization teaches our children how to embrace who they are and preserve the Caribbean culture. As a Store Manager and a person of Caribbean descent, TD Bank encourages me to bring my authentic self to work. For me to have this opportunity to share my culture and serve the community in which I work, live, and play is truly a privilege. The best of both worlds for me; I am truly blessed. Each year, Miami Junior Carnival brings a fresh new perspective to engage our community and keep us coming back for more. I am so delighted with the work that Miami Carnival is doing in our children’s lives and how they bring the community together. I am extremely excited to see what they have in store for us this year,” says Mikesha Murray-TD Bank Manager.