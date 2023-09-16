Culturally enriching event serves as a beacon of inclusion and a teaching moment to non-Caribbean children of diverse backgrounds

LAUDERHILL – The highly anticipated Miami Jr Carnival will take place on September 30, 2023, at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida (3700 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL, 33311). Powered by the Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival, the event, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will highlight the beauty of Caribbean culture, featuring a Junior Pan Competition, Junior Calypso Competition, and parade of 15 masquerade bands.

From American marching bands to rhythmic African-Afro beats and Tassa Drumming native to the Caribbean, attendees can expect an infusion of diverse cultural elements.

Phyl’s Academy Preparatory School will sponsor the performance by Island Heat Band. TD Bank is the Title Sponsor. Miami Carnival continues to be a staple youth arts enrichment experience for the community.

Preserving Carnival Culture Among the Youth

“Carnival is an integral part of Caribbean heritage,” said Tricia Baptiste, Junior Carnival Manager, “With Junior Carnival, we are helping to preserve the Carnival culture for future generations.”

All Visitors Are Welcome

“For decades, the Carnival celebrations at Central Broward Regional Park have given our Caribbean Community a platform to showcase their vibrant culture! Carnival celebrations bring in visitors from all over the world, and we love hosting them in our diverse and welcoming community”, Stacy Ritter -President/CEO of Visit Lauderdale.

Notable hosts Gillan Smart and Mike Andrew will act as the event’s emcees. Various activities will be available for individuals of all ages, including a Kids Zone with fun games, face painting, and photo booths to capture the day’s memories.

Instilling Caribbean Culture

Wilfred Armstrong, Bandleader and founder of D’Junction Mas Jr., one of the bands participating in the event, is no stranger to carnival culture. “As a native of Grenada, I have been involved in Carnival for over 15 years,” said Armstrong. His daughter, Amaiya, has followed in her father’s footsteps by participating in the band, which attests to Armstrong’s outstanding efforts to instill the importance of Caribbean culture. “I love to see kids participate in Caribbean culture and hopefully inspire them to eventually own a band or get involved in a different way.”

Proud Sponsor