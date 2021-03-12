Marcia Griffiths Releases the Timeless Double Vinyl Coloured Album

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Tad’s Record is proud to present the Queen of Reggae music, Marcia Griffiths, with her new double coloured vinyl album, Marcia Griffith’s Sings Studio One: Timeless. The release of this double coloured vinyl album is a response to the massive demand for the highly successful album in this format.

One of the foremost singers of Reggae music, Empress Marcia Griffiths, is continuing to break new ground. Her new album, which is appropriately titled Timeless, is a selection of 15 songs that pay tribute to the endurance of the Studio One label catalog which boasts the most solid collection of foundation songs in the historic art forms of Ska, Rocksteady and Reggae music.

Marcia has had the incredibly good fortune of spending her formative years at Studio One, the record stable that shaped the career of other top-ranking artists such as Bob Marley and Bob Andy.

Marcia recalls, “Timeless speaks for itself – from then until now; working on this album was refreshing and filled with fun memories of early Studio One days when those songs were being recorded. Much thanks to Donovan Germaine for conceiving and producing the album and to Tad’s Record for promoting and distributing it”.

Her brilliance is on full display in the wide range of artists/songs covered, from Delroy Wilson “Once Up On A Time” & Ken Boothe “Home”, to The Heptones “Baby Be True” & The Cables “What Kind Of World”, from Peter Tosh “ I’m The Toughest” & Sugar Minott “This Old Man” to Abyssinians “Declaration Of Rights”, plus a Ska medley inclusive of Jackie Opel, Toots Hibbert, The Wailers, and Rita Marley among other luminaries.

The musicians who contributed to this album are also a bonus, they recaptured the feel of the original riddims and with digital recording produced a sweet clean quality, supporting a Timeless voice echoing a Timeless era that will certainly help drive the revival of popular reggae music.

Timeless is produced by Donovan Germain and executive producers Tad A. Dawkins and Tad A. Dawkins Jnr. The classic renditions from this album are available on compact disc (CD), vinyl, and on all digital platforms worldwide.

Track listing

Side A

1. What Kind of World

2. Once Upon A Time

3. Baby Be True

4. True Believer

Side B

1. Love Me Forever

2. Love Is A Treasure

3. Your Love ft. Zaga

I’m The Toughest

Side C

1. Ska Medley ft. Toots and The Maytals

2. Rock Steady + This Old Man

3. Home

4. My Guiding Star

Side D

1. Declaration of Rights

2. Cry Me A River

3. Stranger in Love

Smile for Me