TD Bank Helps Small Businesses Grasp Basic Financial Management

Virtual Financial Literacy Workshop For Entrepreneurs Powered by Miami Carnival and T.D. Bank Set to Kick Off Thursday, November 12, 2020

[MIAMI] – Financial literacy is essential for every entrepreneur. In honor of National Entrepreneurship Month, TD Bank has curated a financial workshop series to help small businesses understand the financial aspect as they start and grow their businesses in partnership with the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

The first topic of becoming an entrepreneur will be held on Thursday, November 12, from 12noon to 1:15 pm.

Entrepreneurs who are curious to learn more about the financial management of running their business are encouraged to register for this series.

The topic for the series includes: developing a Business Plan, How to Conduct a Market Analysis, and How to make a Business Vision Board for 2021, to name a few.

The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee and TD Bank hope to help existing, and aspiring businesses better understand and manage their financial aspects.

Attendees can register for free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/financial-literacy-work-shop-1-0f-3-tickets-128011655307.

“Miami Carnival includes so many critical small business stakeholders that are indeed the foundation of the success that helps us to build the brand and offerings of Miami Carnival each year. We are excited to partner with TD Bank with the forward-thinking offerings they have to support entrepreneurs and small businesses with the financial tools and business knowledge they need to navigate these uncertain times,” said Joan Hinkson, Chair of Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee.

“We live and work where our customers do. And for us, community means much more than sharing a zip code. It’s lending a helping hand and donating our time to local causes. And we’re happy to do it,” says Mikesha Murray, Store Manager, TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank.

Webinar Series Schedule

Seminar 1: Lunch and Go, Thursday, November 12

Time: 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm

-How to become an entrepreneur

-Entrepreneur Spotlight (Patrick Buchanan & Zander Hill) -Will share experiences as small business owners, good and bad.

-2021 Business Vision Board -Justine Avila from A Jolie Designs

Seminar 2: Lunch and Go, Tuesday, November 17

Time: 12:00 pm-1:15 pm

How to run a successful business

Running a Profitable Company

Seminar 3: Wednesday, November 18

Time-7:00pm to 8:30pm

Access to Capital