King X Shows Versatility on ‘Ya Girl Favorite X’ EP

by Howard Campbell

[Hartford, Connecticut] – ‘Ya Girl Favorite X’ is the name of an eight-song EP by deejay King X, scheduled for release on March 25.

The project’s release is timely as King X is expected to perform on Reggae Sumfest in July in Montego Bay.

Wonder is the EP’s lead single.

According to King X, he shows his versatility on ‘Ya Girl’ which is his biggest assignment to date.

“My sound is different, it’s evolving each and every day. Only thing that remains consistent is witty lyrics with creative melodies,” he said.

To achieve that consistency, King X worked with several producers including Dweetnow Entertainment, Zulu Production, Tek Banks and YVP.

Strongly influenced by Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, Masicka, Alandon and Frassman Brilliant, King X is from the Whitfield Town area of Kingston, Jamaica. That community was home to Channel One, the studio that produced the most hit songs in Jamaica during the 1970s.

A resident of Hartford, Connecticut, King X has been recording songs for 15 years.