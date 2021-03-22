TBR LAB works with Shopify to accelerate eCommerce growth in the Caribbean

[PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad] – Twenty (20) Caribbean startups participating in the regional accelerator programme, TBR LAB by TechBeach Retreat, will have the opportunity to enroll in Shopify for Startups, a 6 month programme facilitated by the global commerce platform.

Ecommerce is expected to play a major role in the digital transformation of the Caribbean. However the region continues to fall short in this area. Through this programme, startups ready for expansion will be provided with the requisite tools and guidance. Especially to successfully and sustainably manage their growth.

Shopify for Startups

According to TBR LAB Co-Founder, Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, “Shopify offers sound and proven platform for companies to build on. Allowing regional players to fast forward their ecommerce plans with a safe, secure and seamless processing system. This can inspire investor confidence. Further more, it will provide a stable medium to help owners focus on increasing sales.”

Shopify for Startups is intended to help tech-based businesses at a very specific stage in their growth process. Qualifying entities must possess a unique product that is showcased and sold online. Either via social media platforms or their own online platform.

Programme participants will have the opportunity to learn from, and collaborate with, a diverse group of successful, global founders and world-leading experts.

Expanding the Caribbean’s Digital Landscape

Tech Beach remains at the forefront of the movement to expand the Caribbean’s digital landscape. In addition to connecting regional talent with the best global resources. As a leading commerce platform, Shopify adds visibility and credibility to the market. Plus, their involvement in TBR LAB is testament to the untapped potential that exists within the region.

“The whole goal of TBR LAB is to leverage our network in a manner that competitively positions Caribbean startups to successfully enter the global market. Shopify is a robust platform providing support to 1.7 million businesses worldwide and this programme presents a rare opportunity for entrepreneurs in the region to tap into a wealth of resources designed specifically to fuel their growth.” says TBR LAB Co-Founder, Kyle Maloney.

Visit https://techbeach.net/pages/apply to apply for TBR LAB and a chance to take your business to the next level with Shopify for Startups. The application process ends on April 2, 2021.