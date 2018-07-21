Upcoming Events to Celebrate Jamaica’s 56 Independence in Southern USA
SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica will celebrate its 56th Anniversary of Independence on August 6th and with South Florida (and Southern USA) being home to many Jamaicans there will be a host of events to celebrate the Island’s Independence.
Jamaica 56 – Celebration of Independence Calendar of Activities
- SOUTH FLORIDA
August 1:
- Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer Church Service, Christway Baptist Church, 3500 South Douglas Road, Miramar (12 noon) – (954-442-7477)
August 3:
- The official Jump off to Jamaica’s Independence Weekend: Life After Work (LAW) Lodge at SilverLakes (West Broward Hall) 927 NW 178th Ave. Pembroke Pines 5pm-11pm (305-623-578)
- Jamaica Independence Celebration – All Night, Black Gold and Green Party featuring Fab 5 The Temple Beth Emet Center 4807 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City FL 305-794-8782
August 4:
- Third annual International Music and Food Festival (IMFest) at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 Str. Miami Gardens 6:pm – 12 midnight (305-622-8000 ex 2208)
- Annual Jamaica Independence Celebrations – Shirley Bianca Park, 6900 Miramar Pkwy Hollywood, FL (Admission Free: 6 p.m – 10 p.m.) Featuring Code Red Band, DJ Fergie, Dr. Sue, Sierra Norwood Children and Ikaya.
- Jamaica Independence Gala and Awards, hosted by the Jamaica United Relief Association (JURA), Signature Grand, Davie, at 7:30 p.m.
- JA Independence Dinner/Dance: 408 17th Street, West Palm Beach, FL
August 5:
- Official Independence Church Service, hosted by the Consulate General of Jamaica, Cooper City Church of God. 9191 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL (4:00 pm)
- JA Independence Service at Grace Episcopal Church, 3600 N. Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 (10:00 am)
- Jamaica Independence Celebration Service, Church of the Ascension, 11201 SW 160 St. Miami, FL 33157 (5:pm) (305-238-5151)
- JA Flag and Independence Day Celebration, Lauderhill Sports Park< Lauderhill, FL 7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. (954-336-6223) (12 noon – 10 p.m.)
- Jamaica Independence Street Festival – NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale (3:pm – 10:pm) (art, culture & cuisine) 954-391-1445
August 6:
- “A Likkle Bit O’ Jamaica” Celebration and Reception Miramar City Hall, Miramar, FL Willie Stewart & Friends (6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)
August 11:
- Annual Street Dance, “National Pride” Wear yuh Colors – Truck Stop, Weston, FL
- CENTRAL FLORIDA
August 11:
- Independence Gala, 7:pm., Jamaican/American Association of Central Florida Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, Major Blvd., Orlando (www.jaaocf.com) 407-276-3685
- Independence Service, Beulah Baptist Church, 1006 W. Cypress St. Tampa, FL 33606 at 10:a.m.
- ATLANTA
August 11:
- Annual Independence Gala & Scholarship Awards – Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta, GA
- HOUSTON
July 28:
- Annual Independence Gala, Jamaica Foundation of Houston, Elegance Ballroom, Houston (6:30 pm)
August 5:
- Ecumenical Independence Church Service Windsor Village Church, Houston, Texas (10:am) www.jamaicafoundationhouston.org
