Upcoming Events to Celebrate Jamaica’s 56 Independence in Southern USA

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica will celebrate its 56th Anniversary of Independence on August 6th and with South Florida (and Southern USA) being home to many Jamaicans there will be a host of events to celebrate the Island’s Independence.

Jamaica 56 – Celebration of Independence Calendar of Activities
  • SOUTH FLORIDA

August 1:

  • Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer Church Service, Christway Baptist Church,  3500 South  Douglas Road, Miramar (12 noon) – (954-442-7477)

August 3:

  • The official Jump off to Jamaica’s Independence Weekend: Life After Work (LAW)  Lodge at SilverLakes (West Broward Hall) 927 NW 178th Ave. Pembroke Pines 5pm-11pm   (305-623-578)
  • Jamaica Independence Celebration – All Night, Black Gold and Green Party featuring Fab 5 The Temple Beth Emet Center 4807 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City FL 305-794-8782

August 4:

  • Third annual International Music and Food Festival (IMFest) at  Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199 Str. Miami Gardens    6:pm – 12 midnight     (305-622-8000 ex 2208)
  • Annual Jamaica Independence Celebrations – Shirley Bianca Park, 6900  Miramar Pkwy Hollywood, FL  (Admission Free: 6 p.m – 10 p.m.)  Featuring   Code Red Band, DJ Fergie, Dr. Sue, Sierra Norwood Children and Ikaya.
  • Jamaica Independence Gala and Awards, hosted by the Jamaica United Relief  Association (JURA), Signature Grand, Davie,  at 7:30 p.m.
  • JA Independence Dinner/Dance: 408 17th Street, West Palm Beach, FL

 

August 5:

  • Official Independence Church Service, hosted by the Consulate General of Jamaica,  Cooper City Church of God. 9191 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL  (4:00 pm)
  • JA Independence Service at Grace Episcopal Church, 3600 N. Australian Avenue, West  Palm Beach, FL  33407 (10:00 am)
  • Jamaica Independence Celebration Service, Church of the Ascension, 11201 SW 160 St.   Miami, FL 33157  (5:pm)  (305-238-5151)
  • JA Flag and Independence Day Celebration, Lauderhill Sports Park< Lauderhill, FL  7500 W. Oakland Park Blvd. (954-336-6223)  (12 noon – 10 p.m.)
  • Jamaica Independence Street Festival – NE 4th Avenue, Ft. Lauderdale (3:pm – 10:pm)  (art, culture & cuisine) 954-391-1445

 

August 6:

  • A Likkle Bit  O’ Jamaica” Celebration and Reception Miramar City Hall, Miramar, FL  Willie Stewart & Friends (6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.)

 

August 11:

  • Annual Street Dance, “National Pride” Wear yuh Colors – Truck Stop, Weston, FL

 

  • CENTRAL FLORIDA

August 11:

  • Independence Gala, 7:pm., Jamaican/American Association of Central Florida  Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites, Major Blvd., Orlando  (www.jaaocf.com)  407-276-3685
  • Independence Service, Beulah Baptist Church, 1006 W. Cypress St.   Tampa, FL 33606 at 10:a.m.

 

  • ATLANTA

August 11:

  • Annual Independence Gala & Scholarship Awards – Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, Atlanta, GA

 

  • HOUSTON

July 28:

August 5:

