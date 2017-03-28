Miami Herald Symposium Addresses “The Caribbean Dilemma”

Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald’s Americas Conference® Series and World Bank Present “The Caribbean Dilemma” Symposium

MIAMI – The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, in partnership with The World Bank Latin America & the Caribbean, will present “The Caribbean Dilemma,” an international economic symposium on key opportunities for the Caribbean, and innovative strategies for promoting inclusive and sustainable growth.

The conference will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 from 8 AM to 12:30 PM at the Biltmore Hotel Alhambra Room, 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida 33134.

“We are thrilled to partner with the World Bank to present this important conference,” said Alexandra Villoch, President and Publisher of the Miami Herald Media Company. “Part of our mission is to serve as a public forum for individuals and organizations to come together, exchange ideas and develop solutions to help our communities prosper. This event is another example of how we are working to fulfill this commitment.”

“The Caribbean Dilemma” will feature several high-level government, economic and business leaders from throughout the Caribbean. The keynote address will be presented by Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of the Jamaica Economic Growth Council and founder of Portland Holdings.

Panelists include Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada; Allen Chastanet, Prime Minister of St. Lucia; and other senior policymakers and renowned economists. The program will be introduced by Rick Hirsch, managing editor of the Miami Herald; and moderated by Miami Herald reporters Maureen Whitefield and Jacqueline Charles.

For event details and program, visit Miami Herald Americas-Conference and Caribbean Dilemma

The Americas Conference® Series, organized by the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, is the region’s largest and most acclaimed forum of international executives and top government leaders.

At this symposium, leaders gather to discuss a wide spectrum of relevant business and political issues of crucial importance for Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean.

In 2017, a series of conferences will be offered throughout the year focusing on a variety of issues affecting the region.