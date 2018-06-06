Maxine Hinds Appointed Regional Manager JN Money Services USA South East

MIRAMAR – Ms. Maxine Hinds has been appointed regional manager for JN Money Services (JNMS) USA South East Region, which became effective April 1.

She replaces Mrs. Carmen Bartlett who had served as regional manager for 21 years. Prior to her appointment, she served as Sales Support Manager for JNMS USA South East.

“Maxine did a fantastic job as Sales Support Manager when she had responsibility for sales support on behalf of JN Money,” said Horace Hines, general manager, JNMS, owners and operators of the JN Money brand.

“She has been integral in helping us maintain our high standards as it relates to customer service and agents’ support. Owing to her success in that position, we thought it fit to appoint her regional manager.”

A graduate of The University of the West Indies, Ms Hinds joined The Jamaica National Group family in 2006 as a mortgage broker before being appointed customer service manager later that year with responsibility for JN Money. She was appointed to her previous position in 2008.

“Maxine is a team player and understands the region and our desire to keep Jamaicans in south east United States connected with loved ones back home. She will continue working to ensure that the family atmosphere in our locations remain while continuing to build the JN Money brand in Florida,” Mr. Hines stated.

As part of her responsibilities, Ms Hinds will have responsibility for four JN Money-owned locations as well as a network of more than 30 agents.

“The JN Money brand here in Florida is strong and my team and I will be working to ensure that we are the money transfer operators of choice in this region for years to come,” Ms Hinds stated.