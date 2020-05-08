ISGAP Calls for Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Combating Racism and Antisemitism in the 21st Century Zoom Webinar Wednesday, May 20, 2020 – 11 a.m. ET

Oxford, U.K.– In response to increased racism, antisemitism and xenophobia, ISGAP will hold a special online conference on Combating Racism and Antisemitism on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. EST, featuring leading scholars who will assess the current situation in the United States.

ISGAP Statement on The Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

ISGAP Executive Director Dr. Charles Asher Small, responding to the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, stated: “The murder of Mr. Arbery was not only a senseless, vicious act, but one that is reminiscent of lynching and terror that was more commonplace in decades ago. Chasing down Mr. Arbery, and laying in wait to kill him is unconscionable.”

Dr. Small continues, “Given that there have been no arrests made in this case for two months, ISGAP calls on the Department of Justice and the FBI to launch an official investigation into this case and to file charges against the killers and any accomplices. In a time of increased tensions and attacks on places of worship and communal establishments, all people and communities of goodwill must unite in a struggle to protect our democratic principles, fundamental notions of citizenship and basic human rights.”

Dr. Carlton Long, the Director of Pedagogy for ISGAP, added: “There is no room for racism, antisemitism or hatred in a 21st century world. Tragically, this evil is not simply consigned to the shameful pages of our history textbooks. As Martin Luther King, Jr. taught us, people of all faiths and creeds, must come together to fight intolerance. Moreover, as Elie Wiesel noted, antisemitism begins with the Jews, but does not end there. We must all demand justice for Mr. Ahmaud Arbery. We must all stand for what is right.”

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 11 a.m. EST, a special panel will address these issues in a Zoom Webinar that is open to the public.

Panelist

Dr. Charles Asher Small , Executive Director, ISGAP; Research Scholar, St. Antony’s College, Oxford

, Executive Director, ISGAP; Research Scholar, St. Antony’s College, Oxford Dr. Carlton Long , CEO, Lawrence-Long & Co. Educational Consulting; Director of Pedagogy, ISGAP

, CEO, Lawrence-Long & Co. Educational Consulting; Director of Pedagogy, ISGAP Dr. Sunni Ali , Northeastern Illinois University

, Northeastern Illinois University Dr. Victoria Kamsler , Research Scholar, former Lecturer at Princeton University and Wellesley College

, Research Scholar, former Lecturer at Princeton University and Wellesley College Professor Katya Gibel Mevorach , Anthropology and American Studies, Grinnell College

, Anthropology and American Studies, Grinnell College Dr. Kevin Rome, President, Fisk University