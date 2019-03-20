Taste The Islands Experience TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke with Anthony B

FORT LAUDERDALE – TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke is on a roll! In this week’s episode Calibe and guest host Chef Thia are joined by celebrity guest rider Anthony B. The Raid the Barn singer shares stories about his life growing up in Trelawny, Jamaica, and studio life, and teaches Thia some Jamaican slang.

The trio sings songs including King in My Castle, My Yes and My No, and Reggae Soul Sister.

Each week leading up to April’s Taste the Islands Experience weekend, tune in for another celebrity ridealong. Stay tuned for appearances by Mr Vegas, Spragga Benz, Nyanda and more!

The series is a promotional partnership between Fort Lauderdale’s premiere Caribbean food festival The Taste the Islands Experience, and Yellow Cab of Broward County.

Click here to learn more about Taste The Islands

Last week, host Calibe Thompson, and guest host Hugh “Chef Irie” Sinclair, took celebrity rider Julian Marley to History Fort Lauderdale and chatted about his new music and CBD-infused olive oil product.