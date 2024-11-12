Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – With the most powerful vocals heard in the Soca music industry in some time, Shavon Leighanna David is hitting the carnival 2025 scene hard, and early. A South native who’s more than just a pretty face, the singer who’s simply called, Leighanna, has a brand-new single called ‘Flowers.’ It’s guaranteed to stir things up as T&T’s carnival season comes into focus.

“I’ve been singing since I was three. I’ve always known that this is the path for me; It’s what I do,” said the artiste. Her humble beginnings, having been encouraged by her father, a former singer himself, took her on a journey that started with songwriting, before being redirected onto the stage. “I was a teenager then and my first release was called, ‘Ah Feelin’ It,’” she explained, adding that at that time, fellow female singers, Lil Bitts and Patrice Roberts were also making their presence felt on the entertainment scene. “Things were ticklish back then. I didn’t know anyone. I had never taken part in any of the Soca or Calypso competitions but I went around to the radio stations with my song and I was well received.”

Collaborations

Her follow up singles included collaborations with D Angel Journey and Terry Seales. “Back then the stage fright was strong but the music was well received,” she said. Despite her best efforts however, circumstances halted Leighana’s upward mobility and she took a break from music, to focus on essential matters in her life. Time away coinciding with the pandemic, Leighanna was forced to assess her career and strengthen her strategy in a bid to make a stronger breakthrough in the industry. In November 2023, ahead of Carnival 2024, she released a single called, ‘Bam Bam Good’ and according to the entertainer, the song was embraced by the DJs at all major radio

stations in T&T. “I have a strong team now, with my manager Zoe at the helm, my assistant, Jalyan and international interest, Chris. It’s an exciting time,” she said in the wake of the new release.

As 2025 approaches, she strengthens her posture. She gets ready to push hard into the soca music business. “Flowers was written by Kambon and produced by Shot Master J and Body Roc. My daughter who’s just 3-years-old is also fascinated with singing and she is so brave. Her braveness inspires me. I’m doing this for her as much as I am doing it for myself.”

The Business of Soca Music

A true fan of the male Soca artistes in the business, Leighanna says Patrice Roberts, Destra Garcia, Terri Lyons and sister Fay Ann, also give her great inspiration. “I love Fay-Ann’s controlling personality in the industry. I’m also so happy for Patrice and I always remember her telling me that I should never give up,” she admitted. Leighanna says she is also friendly with Jadel and appreciates the friendship they share. “We are friends and we connected easily.”

Having worked with Kyle Phillips on the new single, the South native expressed complete satisfaction on the project. “I love working with Kyle. He is great at what he does.” ‘Flowers’ was released last week and has already won the hearts of Soca music lovers on music sharing platform, YouTube. The track comes complete with visuals and features a cameo by radio personality, SupaHype. “This song is a powerful expression to men. I want them to understand that women are the flowers of life and should be respected, loved, appreciated, treated with compassion,” said the singer. “Women – mothers, daughters, aunts, grandmothers are the nurturers

of life and this is a reminder to all men, in song.”

To learn more about Leighanna, follow her on Instagram @leighannaofficial.