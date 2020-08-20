Best Lockdown Entertainment

If you are stuck at home and need to find something to kill the time, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options that are available that you can enjoy while you are at home and not going out much during a time like this. If you want to play online slots for real money or the like, read on so you know where to go from here.

In the age of the Internet, there are plenty of options now at your fingertips. With the technology of ten years ago, it was hard to get something to work such as reliable, high-quality video streaming. But times have changed…everything is faster, sharper, and stronger than ever.

At a time when people are locking down, we are thankful for what we’re able to do with technology. With that said, let’s take a look at some entertainment options that you can take advantage of when there is nothing else to do.

1. Online casinos

One of the websites that have seen a ridiculous spike in traffic earlier this year were online casinos. Think about this for a moment: casinos draw in a large number of people. They are there to play various games and win some money.

Plus, there are plenty of gaming options from slots to blackjack. There are casinos that offer all kinds of welcome bonuses to new players. From the casual games to the high-rolling frequent flyers, you can play your favorite casino games anywhere, anytime.

The best part is that you don’t have to wait in line or fight off large crowds. Of course, you also have a better chance at winning every single time you play. If you are looking for the closest thing to the Vegas gambling experience without ever leaving home, check out an online casino of your choice and get started.

2. Online gaming

Technically, online casinos fall under a form of online gaming. But this kind of gaming is completely different. You’ll be using computers or even consoles like the Playstation or Xbox.

Speaking of those consoles, they will be releasing newer consoles later on in the year just in time for the holidays. But if you have a gaming console handy, you can sign up for Playstation Plus or Xbox Live and play with fellow gamers around the world.

With a fast Internet connection and a few popular titles, you’ll be set for quite a while. And before you know it, hours will pass after one session. If there is one thing that is bringing people together during the lockdown, it’s online gaming.

3. Virtual DJ Parties

If you are someone who is among the younger crowd and loves the sound of house and club mix music, you can check out the virtual parties going on. There are plenty of DJs airing their sets from home via Zoom, Facebook Live, and other platforms.

You can have your own dance party at home without having to so very far. If you got some lighting that can match the atmosphere, don’t be afraid to take it one step further. Even if it’s by yourself, at least you’ll be having the time of your life.

4. Live cooking with chefs

If you are stuck at home, maybe it’s time to learn that new hobby you’ve been putting off. If you are interested in learning how to cook then take a look at the chefs and food enthusiasts that want you to cook their signature dishes at home. Who knows, maybe you have a dish of your own that you want to make with your creative flair.

You may not be good at first. But that’s the beauty of learning. You transform yourself into someone who goes from not great to awesome over time. If anything, it should also give you an idea of learning new things that are fun (after all, we’re trying to keep it all entertaining).

5. Play trivia games online

Sometimes, not all games online don’t have to require interaction with other people. But you can still compete with them. There are plenty of games where you can test your knowledge on certain topics.

If you know it all, give it a try. There are plenty of trivia game sites and apps that may also host games where you can even earn a bit of extra cash. If you are the “play to win” type, then you’d be hard-pressed to find any other options.

6. Go outside

If you want excellent lockdown entertainment, the outdoors might be the solution. In fact, you don’t have to go too far. If you have a backyard, then you can pitch a tent and have a camping night.

There are plenty of things that you can throw in to make the experience a bit more enjoyable. How about a movie night outside? Yes, it’s possible and we’ll show you how.

Check out pocket projectors (seriously). You can connect it to your phone, computer, or laptop and stream a movie that you can get from Vudu, Amazon, or just by popping in a BluRay or DVD (if you are able to). There is no place better than your backyard for a place to entertain yourself or your family.

Final Thoughts

If you are feeling a little bummed by the lockdown, there are plenty of ways to keep yourself entertained. These six suggestions are by far the best ideas you can try out. Whether it’s playing to win money or just dancing the night away, one or more of these options might vibe with you.

Sure, most of us will be stuck at home. But that doesn’t mean we should feel like we’re limited to doing something. Also, if you need something to have a ton of fun with, it’s always a few clicks away on Amazon or any online store where it’s available.

You can also take this time to learn something fun and interesting. When your friends ask what you did during the lockdown, you can show off your new skill. Hey…it might include cooking dinner for them.