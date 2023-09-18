by Howard Campbell

NEW YORK – Long hailed as one of reggae’s original vocalists, Mykal Rose has a new album on the market. I Give You Love, an 11-song project produced by Adrian Hanson for Donsome Records, was released September 15.

It contains the title song, Stepping Like A Murderer (with Bounty Killer) and World Crisis.

I Give You Love is the first solo artist album produced by the New York-based Hanson. His previous albums are rhythm-driven compilations like the Freedom Sound, released in 2021.

Hanson told South Florida Caribbean News that he takes a different approach when working with an artist like Rose, who made his name as lead singer of Black Uhuru, first winners of the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

“When producing an artist like Mykal Rose, first thing you have to tell yourself (is), when Mykal hears these riddims, he has to be able to express himself. If you look back at his catalog, the riddim plays an important role, so I dig deep for this album, you can hear his experience and message, which will live on forever,” he said.

This is the second album released in September by a high-profile artist Hanson has been involved with. He is one of the producers for Marcia Griffiths’ Golden. “Golden” was released on September 8th by Donsome Records.

From Waterhouse to A Grammy

Rose is from Waterhouse, a tough community in Kingston. The area produced roots-reggae stalwarts like The Wailing Souls, Junior Reid and master engineer Osbourne “King Tubby” Ruddock.

After a modest solo career, Rose joined founder Duckie Simpson and American Puma Jones in Black Uhuru during the late 1970s. They recorded a number of hit songs and albums with producers Sly and Robbie including Shine Eye Gal, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Plastic Smile and Anthem.

The latter won the first Grammy for Best Reggae Recording (as it was known then) in 1985. That year, Rose left the group after a falling-out with Simpson.

Since his departure, he has recorded a number of well-received albums for independent record companies in Europe and the United States.