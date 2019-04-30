Inner Circle & Third World among IRAWMA 2018 Great Reggae Achievers

Kingston, Jamaica – Bounty Killer will receive IRAWMA’s Reggae Dancehall Icon Award on May 11 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel as IRAWMA celebrates 37 years.

Dancehall superstar Bounty Killer born Rodney Price was one of the most aggressive dancehall stars of the ’90s, known for his tough rude boy talk but there are other facets to his music and the man as he takes on the corrupt authorities and was never afraid to engage in his DJ rivalry.

He has also shown us his passion for giving where he sees a need, as was demonstrated when he gave 60 beds to KPH/Jubilee Hospital.

IRAWMA Reggae Culture Legend Award

Capleton, born Clifton George Bailey III will receive the IRAWMA Reggae Culture Legend Award. Capleton is a Reggae and dancehall artiste also known as Fireman.

When he dropped the tune ‘Alms House’ in 1992 he established himself as more than an entertainer but as a guiding light of righteousness through his music. Alms House was followed by songs such as ‘United We stand and divided we fall’ and ‘Nuff of them nah go know themself’ “Music is a Mission’ he reminded his fellow artistes.

IRAWMA Award of Honor

Top One Frissen’s Contributions to African Soukous music and dance, will join the likes of Clifton ‘Specialist’ Dillion for outstanding and extraordinary contribution to reggae music, Donald Kinsey for fifty years of contribution to reggae and world music, VP records for over 40 years contribution to reggae music will receive the Martins International/IRAWMA’S Award of Honor.

The reggae 50 – Pioneer of Honor Award

Jamaican reggae vocalist and prolific songwriter Bob Andy, Inner Circle, also known as The Inner Circle Band or The Bad Boys of Reggae and Third World, Jamaican reggae fusion band will join an esteem group of who will be recognized with the Martin’s International Special Salute: The reggae 50 – Pioneer of Honor Award.

“It is not just to honor the best of 2018” states Founder and President of IRAWMA, Ephraim Martin. “But to salute and honor some of reggae’s foundation members, who are still making a difference in the world of reggae from 1968 to present. This year we had an overwhelming amount of votes 50% coming out of Africa which is a testimony to not only the need for Artistes to be recognized for their work, but is evidence of the amount of excellent Reggae and world music makers in Jamaica and around the globe”.

Tickets to this most coveted reggae celebration are: General US$45, VIP $75 and V-VIP (if available) is US$125.

SPONSORS

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, RJR Communications Group, IRIE FM, Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, Bridge DA Gap, VP Records, Onstage TV, IrieJam 360, International Festival of Life, Jsvfest.com, Trade Works- Jamaica, 25th Century Radio, Dainjarus – Rebel Music, Dawn Marie & Wiz- WAVS AM, African Spectrum, Rockers Jamaica and Yosefus Entertainment, among others.