Entertainment

Bob Marley’s Legend Album Reigns Supreme on Billboard Magazine Charts

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News56 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Bob Marley's Legend Album Reigns Supreme on Billboard Magazine Charts

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Three months before the release of a movie on his life, Bob Marley is riding high. Legend, the 1984 compilation album of his most popular songs, is on several Billboard Magazine charts.

The publication, in its annual year-end charts, shows Legend topping the Reggae Albums table for the fourth straight year. It has been number one that chart for 201 non-consecutive weeks.

Bob Marley's Legend Album Reigns Supreme on Billboard Magazine Charts

Legend also finished the year at number 66 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, number 10 on Top R&B Albums chart, number 24 on Catalog Albums, number 34 on Top R&B/Hip-hop Albums, and number 34 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Released in 1984 by Island Records, three years after Marley’s death, Legend has sold over 25 million copies worldwide. It contains songs that helped make the Jamaican Rastafarian a superstar, including Get up, Stand Up,  and Stir it Up. Plus,  No Woman No Cry, Satisfy my Soul,  Could You be Loved, Waiting in Vain,  Exodus,  and One Love.

Last September, Legend became only the second album after Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of The Moon, to spend 800 weeks in the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Bob Marley: One Love is the title of the Paramount Pictures movie about his rise to global fame. Directed by American Reinaldo Marcus-Green, it stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley.

Some of its final scenes, including for the One Love Peace Concert in April, 1978, were filmed in Kingston last March. Bob Marley: One Love will be released in February,  celebrated as Reggae Month in Jamaica.

Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, is number two on the Reggae Albums chart for 2023. Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul closed the year in third.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News56 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Poppy Appeal 2021, All-Star Line-Up for Veterans For Veterans in Jamaica

Poppy Appeal 2021, All-Star Line-Up for Veterans For Veterans in Jamaica

November 9, 2021
Hymn Marley Continues the Family Reggae Music Tradition

Hymn Marley Continues the Family Reggae Music Tradition

May 24, 2019
KiDi and Tyga - Touch It

KiDi remixes hit single Touch It, with Hip hop Star Tyga

February 17, 2022
Celebrating the 56th Anniversary of the Independence of Trinidad and Tobago

Celebrating the 55th Anniversary of the Independence of Trinidad and Tobago

August 11, 2017
Back to top button