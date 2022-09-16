Ras Bogle Seeking to Make a “Love Connection” with Fans

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican artists love to be identified with their hometown, especially those from the so-called inner-city. One of them is Ras Bogle who hails from the rugged Compound area of Olympic Gardens in Kingston.

The dreadlocked artist, who is currently pushing his new song Love Connection, grew up in a community which produced world-famous drummer Sly Dunbar, bass guitarist Lloyd Parks and deejays Early B and Admiral Bailey.

“It was a joy, yuh nuh. People have it hard but love having a good time going to dances an’ things like dat. When mi was a youth, mi used to see a lotta artist passing through before dem make it big, like Shabba (Ranks) an’ Beenie Man,” Ras Bogle reminisced.

The dance hall, which has been the launching pad for reggae artists and songs for over 60 years, is one of the mediums Ras Bogle has used to promote Love Connection which is produced by Ray Yard Records.

Although it has flecks of hip hop, he insists the track is authentic reggae, describing Love Connection as being “straight outa Jamaica.”

Ras Bogle actually made his recording debut while living in Philadelphia. Stay Far, his first song, was produced by Global Life Records, the company that also directed him on Woman of The Year, his most popular song to date.

The lanky dreadlocks plans to go one better with Love Connection which he is pushing everywhere, “from radio to di plane an’ di kids treat.”