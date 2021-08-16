Caribbean Food & Rum Festival adds Caribbean Culture to Labor Day Weekend

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – On September 5, 2021, as the USA honors the works and contributions of its workers, Carib Ville Entertainment will celebrate Caribbean-American workers with the staging of Caribbean Food and Rum Festival. Hollywood Arts Park will be transformed into a potpourri of Caribbean culture with music, food, rum, and other Caribbean delights.

Live Performances

The stellar line up of artistes will feature Jamaican International Reggae Band – Third World. Plus, the “Broader than Broadway” fellow Jamaican superstar Barrington Levy.

Barbadian leading lady Allison Hinds will add the soca flavor alongside Trinidadian Patrice Roberts. Upcoming stars Julien Believe with his eclectic mix of soca and Bahamian junkanoo rhythms and Peter Ram will complete the live performances on stage.

Sample Caribbean Rum

The spirit of the Caribbean will also be showcased through special rum blends from Haiti, Jamaica, Grenada, US Virgin Islands and the Bahamas with demonstrations by master mixologists.

Caribbean Food Demonstrations

Patrons will have multiple options of food choices from across the French and English- speaking Caribbean, topped with demonstrations from the festival chefs using rum as compliment to the tasty delights.

Family Friendly Festival

A family event, Caribbean Food & Rum Festival caters for children with a specially designed village inside the festival village for kids- Kidsville and so parents can enjoy themselves in the adult village while children play in a safe and secure environment.

The family friendly festival is ensuring that all covid-19 safety protocols are observed while maintaining a tradition of Caribbean togetherness through music, food, rum, and other cultural experiences.

CEO of CaribVille Entertainment, Lindell Douglas shares “that the event is being held for the first time during the Labor Day weekend as it allows Caribbean people to celebrate their contribution to the US labor force while showcasing Caribbean Culture.

Caribbean Food & Rum Festival is presented by FUMU MMERI and The Galleon Foundation which provides scholarships for needy Caribbean children in the Diaspora. The event is produced by Caribville Entertainment, a full-service event and marketing company established in 2015.