Curaçao Tourist Board’s “Dushi Things To Do At Home”
Curaçao – The Curaçao Tourist Board’s “Dushi Things To Do At Home” series launched on Monday with a Zumba class taught by Cristine Riguad. Check it out here.
The Curaçao Tourist Board will be sharing content every two to three days for their 65,000 followers. Here’s an overview of the locally-inspired content that your readers can expect:
- Zumba – This fun, high-energy routine is taught by professional dancer and Zumba instructor, Cristine Riguad
- Immune Boosting Recipe – Dinah Veeris is more than Curaçao’s herbalist; she’s the person residents turn to cure various ailments, from trouble sleeping to high blood pressure. Known for her soft-spoken voice, for her caring nature and for singing to her plants, Dinah will share the recipe for an immune boosting herbal juice
- Yoga – Curaçao’s resident yogi, Liberty Suares, will lead a gentle vinyasa flow to get our bodies moving and minds wandering
- Culinary – Femi Meaux, the owner of Curaçao’s first farm to table restaurant, Hofi Cas Cora, takes viewers on a tour of her farm as she picks a sampling of fresh herbs and veggies to make a healthy and delicious homemade quiche
- Backyard workout – Power couple, John and Raquel from Elite Fitness will demonstrate both high & low intensity moves from their own backyard that are guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping and burn calories
- Desserts – Chef Luigi Eduardo Chavarría is a pastry connoisseur who trained in Paris and who will be showing people how to create a tasty sweet treat
- Interior Design – Okes Curaçao, an interior design firm, will be sharing easy tips on how to spruce up your home
- Keshi Yena – The simple steps of this iconic recipe, which literally translates to “stuffed cheese” is courtesy of one of Curaçao’s well-known chefs
Rebecca Marval, the Curaçao’s Tourist Board’s Marketing Manager said,“The fun thing about this series is that Curaçao’s residents are participating and creating content from their very own backyards and homes. It’s not staged. There are no camera crews. It’s a raw look at some of the experiences that make Curaçao so unique. These are everyday people who want to help out their island and curate positive, upbeat content.”
To follow along with Curaçao Tourist Board’s Dushi Thing to do at Home series, follow CTB’s Instagram page at @CuracaoTB
