Sean Paul Remains Tenacious In Dancehall Delivering Multiple Chart Toppers

NEW YORK – Multi-Award-winning Reggae-dancehall superstar Sean Paul has been on a roll in 2023, delivering hit after hit with some of the hottest names in Latin music. From his collaboration with Karol G on ‘Karmika’, which topped Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, to his recent release with Feid on ‘Niña Bonita’, which has amassed over 100 million streams, Sean Paul has proven once again why he is one of the most versatile and influential artists in the industry.

In the midst of his international releases, Sean Paul has released a reggae, lovers rock single “Rebel Time”, featuring legendary Jamaican singer Beres Hammond. The song, which was produced by Sean Paul’s own label Dutty Rock Productions along with the great Sly Dunbar, is a tribute to the roots and culture of reggae music, with a modern twist. ‘Rebel Time’ showcases Sean Paul’s signature flow and Hammond’s soulful vocals, over a catchy and uplifting riddim.

“Rebel Time” is the latest addition to Sean Paul’s impressive catalog of hits, which spans over two decades and includes classics like ‘Get Busy’, ‘Temperature’, ‘Baby Boy’ and ‘Cheap Thrills’. Sean Paul has also been supporting new talents on his label, such as Farenizzi and Looga Man, who have released their singles ‘Hi N Lo’ and ‘Swagga Supreme’, respectively.

Not slowing down anytime soon, as he plans to release more music and collaborations throughout the year. He is also set to perform at some of the biggest festivals and events around the world, including headlining Out of this World Festival in Cayman, this weekend.