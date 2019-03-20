Anthony B TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke

Join host Calibe, special guest Chef Thia and celebrity guest Anthony B as they drive around Broward ​county, Florida, talking about music, food and life, and singing along to Anthony B’s music.

Stay tuned for more episodes with Caribbean celebrities including Mr Vegas, Everton Blender, Nyanda, Spragga Benz and more!

Watch previous TTIX Yellow Cab Karaoke featuring:

You don’t need a passport to Taste the Islands! Enjoy gourmet bites, Caribbean cocktails, tropical ambiance and fabulous people at the 2019 Taste the Islands Experience. April 26 – 28, 2019 in sunny downtown Fort Lauderdale.