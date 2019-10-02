Taste of the Caribbean to Close Out This Year’s Atlanta International Night Market

Come Experience the Caribbean-Inspired Celebration that will Benefit The People of The Bahamas

By: Henton Jones Media LLC

MCDONOUGH, Ga. – The Atlanta International Night Market set to kick off Friday, October 4th will wrap on Sunday, October 6th with a blockbuster Taste of the Caribbean celebration.

The event will take place at North Point Mall, 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta, GA 30022 from 3-9p.m.

Funds raised from Taste of the Caribbean will benefit The Bahamas Strong relief efforts led by The Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta.

The event will also serve as a drop-off location for relief items. Guests who attend Taste of the Caribbean are encouraged to donate non-perishable food, personal care items and water filtration devices.

The Taste of the Caribbean celebration will be part of the fourth-ever night market event in Atlanta.

The multicultural marketplace draws more than 60,000 people, 200 vendors and guests from 75 countries represented in Metro-Atlanta. It displays some of the best and brightest of Atlanta’s international community.

“Taste of the Caribbean guests will be in for a treat this year,” said Atlanta International Night Market Board Member & Taste of the Caribbean Director, Chris Scott. “We have an awesome event planned. Guests will be immersed in Caribbean cuisine, music and culture. We guarantee they will walk away feeling the flavor of the islands and knowing that they have supported a worthwhile cause.”

Guests are invited to indulge in the VIP Taste of the Caribbean, “Taste Tent.” VIP guests will experience unlimited drinks, delicious samples from four Caribbean food vendors, an all access pass to private musical performances, relaxation in the lounge retreat and private restroom access.

This year’s performers will include U.S. Virgin Islands sensation Nikki Brooks, Soca Artist, Star Martin and the high energy King of the Caribbean turn-up, King Danskie.

Click here for tickets and more information.