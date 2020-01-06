Plies, Polo G, DaniLeigh and More To Perform at SuperFest Miami LIVE

SuperFest Miami LIVE will include a free-to-the-public fan village, which will highlight Miami’s vibrant culture, food, and music scene, feature concerts, include a family carnival, and a non-stop festival for the Miami community and global visitors.

MIAMI – SuperFest Miami LIVE together with the City of Miami Gardens have confirmed Plies, Polo G, and DaniLeigh in their first round of celebrity performance announcements.

SuperFest Miami LIVE will be the hub of fan energy and excitement leading up to The Big Game.

Taking place in the backyard of the Hard Rock Stadium, where Super Bowl LIV will be held – SuperFest Miami LIVE will be the ultimate experience featuring family-friendly activities for fans of all ages.

It will offer a fun – and free – way for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the energy surrounding the Big Game.

Attendees will also experience some of the most premier VIP experiences with today’s biggest celebrities and athletes.

The schedule of events will take place January 24- February 3, 2020. For more information or to purchase tickets visit SuperFest Miami.

SuperFest Miami LIVE will include multiple stages with GRAMMY nominated artists performing, multiple on-site parties, full scale carnival rides, and a food & gaming village estimated to serve over 200,000 people visiting the grounds throughout the ten days of events.

Don’t miss out on any of the action from the biggest game of the year right outside the stadium.

A central point for media broadcasts, sponsored brand activations, and showcasing Miami’s vibrant personality – SuperFest Miami LIVE has been noted as the must-see event of the city.

SuperFest Miami LIVE’s Executive Producer Ted Lucas, a Miami Gardens native, infuses community inclusion by giving back throughout the entire itinerary with the release of FREE community tickets and partnering with local schools for free youth experiences.

Lucas’ mission is to make sure the City of Miami Garden’s community is front and center when all eyes are on the city for Super Bowl LIV.

SuperFest Miami LIVE Partners include: the City of Miami Gardens, The National Football League Alumni (oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports), AEG Presents, iHeart Radio and The Pro Football Legends.

SuperFest Miami LIVE sponsors include: the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness, Keen Water, BurgerFi, Ted Lucas Foundation, Slip n Slide Records, and 40 Yards Of Gold.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SuperFest Miami, to join the conversation the social media handles are @SuperFestMiami and #SuperFestMiamiLive.