Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons Sign with Top Tier Management Group

Top Tier Management Group Has Signed the Viking Family in Major Management Deal!

[BERMUDA] – Top tier artists from around the Caribbean have entrusted managing partners Omar Stephenson and Hector Carter for over two decades. Recently, Caribbean powerhouse couple Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons has joined the Top Tier Management Group (TTMG) family. Adding to its robust clientele and growing list of entertainment projects.

Superstars such as Rupee and Kerwin Dubois as well as brands such as Touch Vodka have enjoyed solid management from TTMG. Now The Viking Band, Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons are ready to be booked under new management.

“It is exciting, very exciting to work with our Viking Family. They are literally Caribbean royalty and their careers and accolades have been phenomenal to witness over the years. TTMG intends to work with them to strengthen the Viking Family brand. While continuing to guide their career and accomplish all of their professional goals. Goals which includes opportunities outside of the music industry” Mr. Stephenson states.

Managing Top Tier Artists

“While we are no strangers to managing top tier artists, our goal for Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons is to continue supporting their music career, while also developing their brand into a household name outside of music. We’ve developed a strategy that includes emphasizing the multitude of additional talents and introducing those talents to the world” says managing partner Hector Carter.

Beyond Music

Throughout the pandemic the power couple have put health and wellness first, focusing on their family and producing new music. Now that concerts and events are starting to come back, The Viking Band is ready to once again take over, but not just with music. The talented duo has their eyes set on entering other areas such as film, fashion, fitness and more.

Strong Relationship

“We’ve been extremely grateful to have an amazing relationship with Omar and his team over the years, both professionally and personally within each other and our family. The Top Tier Management Group has demonstrated that they possess the talents and skills within the Caribbean as well as other jurisdictions to help guide our upcoming projects. Both Bunji and I are happy to be a part of the TTMG family and working with Omar again. I was managed by him before, and I am glad to be back under his leadership” says Mrs. Lyons.

Bookings

Bookings for summer 2021 are now open and the TTMG intends to release more exciting news regarding our beloved Viking family in the near future.