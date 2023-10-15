Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton Hosts, “Meet Marlon In The Park”

TAMARAC – An event hosted by Tamarac’s Vice Mayor Bolton today was a massive success. Dubbed, “Meet Marlon In The Park,” the event featured representatives from the Broward County Property Appraisers Office and Broward County Schools, providing valuable information to the community.

Residents spoke to their district representative on a host of different topics related to public safety, beautification, taxes, and the Mainlands 1-5 street repaving project.

Mainlands Sections 1-5 has been identified as the community most in need of milling and resurfacing in a recently completed citywide roadway condition survey. The project, championed by Commissioner Marlon Bolton, will invest approximately $2,569,495.61 to improve the roads in the community.

“Residents need to know what is going on in their community and how we are spending their tax dollars, so outreach events like these are needed” Bolton told Tamarac Post.

Residents also seemed very interested in the BCPA’s “Owner Alert Program” and many signed up for it. Owner Alert is a FREE service designed to help residents protect their property from scams or fraud by notifying them if a document is received by the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office changing the ownership of their property.

“Marty Kiar is doing a good job, programs like these show that he has a heart to protect people and their property” Bolton said.

The event ended around 2pm with live music and food. And many patrons we mostly came out between 11am and 1pm thanked Commissioner Bolton for his hard-work.