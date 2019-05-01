North Miami to Host Series of Cultural Activities for Haitian Heritage Month

North Miami — May is Haitian Heritage Month! The City of North Miami will continue its yearly tradition of celebrating the rich culture of the Republic of Haiti and the Haitian diaspora, with an enriching schedule of programs.

Haitian culture will be celebrated through education, the arts, food, music, customs and tributes to Haitian pioneers.

Wednesday, May 1, join North Miami Mayor, Dr. Smith Joseph, at the City of North Miami’s Haitian Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration.

At 5 p.m. the Mayor will host a Street Naming Ceremony in honor of Haitian folk singer, songwriter, acoustic guitarist and political activist, Joseph “Manno” Charlemagne.

The ceremony will take place at the intersection of NW 7th Avenue and 125th Street.

At 6 p.m. the Mayor’s celebration will relocate to North Miami’s MOCA Plaza for an evening of live Kompa performances by Bemol, Alamod and We Dem Zoes, plus a history corner, food from various regions of Haiti, and a showcase of MOCA’s PÒTOPRENS art exhibition.

The Mayor will also present a Key to the City to both Henri R. Ford, M.D., MHA, Dean of the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine and Jean-Marie Denis aka, “Jan Mapou,” a Haitian author, curator, community activist, and historian.

MOCA Plaza is located at 770 NE 125th Street, North Miami.

Friday, May 3, at 6 p.m., the North Miami Public Library will host a Reception and Unveiling of the Haiti: An Island Luminous Kiosk. An Island Luminous combines rare books, manuscripts, and photos scanned by archives and libraries in Haiti and the United States, with commentary by over 100 authors from universities around the world.

The NoMi Library is located at 835 NE 132nd Street, North Miami.

The Taste of Haiti Food Festival returns to North Miami on Saturday, May 11, at noon, in the MOCA Plaza.

In conjunction with the Haitian Culinary Alliance, this free event promotes and introduces Haiti’s cuisine and cultural richness to neighbors and friends throughout South Florida.

The 2019 NoMi Nights Concert and Haitian Flag Day Pre-Celebration is set for Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in MOCA Plaza.

Guests are encouraged to wear Haitian flags and colors.

This event features a live concert performance by KAI, a local talent showcase, an appearance by Rara Lakay and returning hosts, Success Junior and Plus Daddy of Haitian American Productions.

Jazz At MOCA is Friday, May 24, at 8 p.m., in the MOCA Plaza. Jean P. Jam will be the featured performer at the free monthly concert event.

The 2nd Annual Haitian American Amateur Championship (HAAC) Golf Tournament and Luncheon will take place at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at the Miami Shores County Club.

This golf tournament and luncheon benefits the Golf Federation of Haiti Sister Cities Program and its goal of building a driving range and 3-hole golf course practice facility at Haiti’s Olympic Sports Complex in Port-au-Prince.

To register visit, www.HAAC.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact HAAC at 786-970-7403 or email TheHAAC@gmail.com. The Miami Shores Country Club is located at 10000 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami Shores.