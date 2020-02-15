Tamarac Vice Mayor, Marlon Bolton to Hold Fundraiser Tonight

// // //

Tamarac –Tamarac Vice Mayor, Marlon Bolton will host a fundraiser tonight with the hope of raising enough money to retain his seat on the Tamarac City Commission this November.

Bolton, elected in 2016 beat out then incumbent Commissioner, Pamela Bushnell by a landslide victory.

“Campaigns unfortunately cost a lot of money and tonight is a unique way to reach anyone who can help” said Vice Mayor Bolton.

Vice Mayor Bolton serves on a number of boards as a part of his work as a Tamarac elected official, including the Broward County Community Action Agency and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport’s Aviation Advisory Board. He is also active with the National Black Caucus of Local and Elected Officials and the National and Florida League of Cities.

During his tenure as a Commissioner, he has served on the Youth Leadership Committee of the Broward League of Cities, the Municipal Administration Committee of the Florida League of Cities and the Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee of the National League of Cities.

In addition to his public service, Bolton is the Lead Pastor at the Praise Experience Church of North Lauderdale and a County Court Mediator, certified by the Florida Supreme Court.

Vice Mayor Bolton holds degrees in Communications and Public Safety Management and he is pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice at Florida International University.

Bolton’s constituents have received a high level of service since he took office in 2016. He has championed initiatives including the redevelopment of Caporella Park, including having the city install wifi. Redesigned and announced the city’s home rehabilitation grants, launched the first multicultural festival in the city, and mandating baby changing-stations in every public bathroom—all brought before the commission and passing, Bolton acquired more land at Caporella Park in eastern Tamarac which will provide more parking to residents who will enjoy the park after it is reopened from its 3 million dollar renovations and Bolton is currently working on to get the eastern portion of the city to be connected to the western portion’s water supply.

Currently, the eastern end of his district receives their water supply from Fort Lauderdale.

Bolton’s last fundraiser brought in over $2,500 and he hopes to break that record tonight. So far, he has collected over 700 donations from his supporters, many of whom are local residents. Bolton is accepting donations online now, click here to chip in.